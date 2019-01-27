Eco villages the way of the future

SCALED DOWN: Tiny Houses are one vision of living sustainably into the future in Noosa.

NOOSA is looking to be at the forefront of the tiny houses movement when it hosts a two-day seminar at The J looking to facilitate the growth of eco villages based around this wheeled compact living space concept.

The Tiny Houses & Eco Villages 2 Seminar will be held on March 1 and 2 and will feature local key note speakers in affordable housing advocate and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, along with Cr Brian Stockwell.

Cr Stockwell chairs the council's planning and environment committee and has long-standing advocate for ecologically sustainable development and believes the Noosa planning philosophy goes hand in hand with innovative eco village designs.

This event is the work of Jimmy Hirst who has launched "polkadot tiny houes” to help demonstrate and implement practical sustainable living principles to the mainstream community.

Mr Hirst spent more than six years travelling the world to research intentional communities and like the Global Ecovillage Network and has lived in world-renowned villages such as the Findhorn in Scotland.

His company promotes future housing models like "mobile eco parks” and the seminar will feature talks, expert panels, workshops, stalls and tiny house displays.

Mr Hirst's goal is to demonstrate to a wider audience how this type of more affordable, environmentally friendly mobile housing can overcome community isolation and disconnection.

He said small eco villages are the key to "a more meaningful, sustainable and effective way to live in the future”.

Among the other speakers are Simon Bull discussing his Evolutionary Living Project whose vision to see the world build 144,000 eco villages by 2050. His mission to set " create an earth-friendly, sustainable and self-replicating model with evolutionary capacity, that works for communities”.

Another speaker is online celebrity Bryce Langston, who has his own YouTube channel Living Big in a Tiny House and is described as the Jamie Oliver of the tiny housing movement.

"I love the concept of marrying tiny architecture and permaculture to create a wonderfully sustainable living concept that is simple for others to follow,” Mr Langston said.

​Ben O'Callaghan is one of Australia's leading sustainability advocates and practices what he preaches by living in the Ecovillage at Currumbin.

Mr O'Callaghan will present a 12-year case study of the eco village's challenges and triumphs and advise guests on how they can design, build and operate a more environmentally sustainable community.

Another presenter is Morag Gamble, who lives at Crystal Waters Eco Village on the Sunshine Coast and runs the Ethos Foundation which promotes permaculture and living sustainably.

To book for the seminar go to https://www.thej.com.au.