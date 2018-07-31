Eco-warriors sail into huge support

ABOUT 500 passionate people congregated on Noosa Main Beach on Tuesday morning to greet the crew of M/Y Steve Irwin, operated by environmental warrior group Sea Shepherd.

The ship was invited to visit Noosa to bolster Stop Adani protest numbers against the proposed Carmichael Mine on its way to Abbot Point near Mackay, where the Adani coal would be loaded for export.

The crowd heard Gubbi Gubbi spokesman Lyndon Davis perform a special Welcome to Country followed by a mayoral welcome for Sea Shepherd managing director Jeff Hansen and captain of the Steve Irwin Matt Holland, who arrived by boat at the beach, with the remaining 39 crew arriving later.

"It lifts the spirits of our crew to see you all standing here,” Mr Hansen said.

"It's not easy what we do.”

Crowds gather at Noosa Main Beach to greet Sea Shepherd's M/Y Steve Irwin ship into Laguna Bay Alan Lander

Mr Hansen likened planet Earth to a spaceship as a metaphor for Sea Shepherd's work, with humans as the crew, responsible for all living things on the planet.

"We take care of climate, waste, food, clean air. The problem is we're killing off the crew. Every animal is more important than we are. It's what indigenous people have known for 50,000 years.

"People come to see our Great Barrier Reef, the largest living thing on this planet and she is sick; over one-third of her is dead. we cannot allow this Adani mine to go ahead.”

Sea Shepherd's MY Steve Irwin crew and small flotilla land at Noosa Main Beach Alan Lander

Mr Hansen said Sea Shepherd had saved the lives of more than 6000 whales, defending them in Antarctica, around the Kimberleys and in the Southern Ocean.

"And BP and Chevron have now pulled out of oil exploration in the Great Australian Bight [because of us],” he said.

Mr Holland said following the ship's 10 successful campaigns around Antarctica "we dedicate ourselves to protecting the Great Barrier Reef”.