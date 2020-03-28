ECQ Noosa team ready to count your votes

Noosa votes with the counting just hours away.

NOOSA, you have less than three hours to do your democratic duty and make your mark at the 2020 local government elections.

Noosa Council returning office Jude Svensen is heading a team that will be ready right on polling close 6pm to start tallying up how everyone has voted.

“The numbers are down on voting today because of the early vote was so high,” Ms Svensen said.

“That was the ECQ’s intention to get everyone through before today and that has really been successful.

“I have spoken to the (booth) supervisors today and they say they’re fairly quiet, but its constant (the voter through put)”.

The returning office in Noosaville will this evening start counting all the pre-polling while the supervisors will be doing their booth counts.

Ms Svensen said there will be a 10pm cut-off for counting tonight.

The Noosa News will be updating poll results as they come in during the evening and it will be interesting to see if there is any significant lead in the “two-horse” mayoral race between Mayor Tony Wellington and challenger Clare Stewart.

The race for the six councillors is first-past the post.

The 2016 poll was plagued by voting system problems which resulted in a slow and drawn out procedure as Cr Wellington and his then challenger Sandy Bolton fought a tight tussle.