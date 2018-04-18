Betts to be one-week wonder

Eddie Betts is hoping to miss just one game.

Eddie Betts is hoping to miss just one game.

CROWS specialist forward Eddie Betts is pushing to miss just one AFL game with his hamstring injury.

Betts has been diagnosed with a near grade-one strain to a hamstring and is officially listed to miss two games starting with Friday night's clash with Sydney at the SCG.

"And I want to prove them wrong by missing just one week," Betts said on FIVEaa today.

Betts is noting his three nights in hospital - where his wife delivered twins - did not help his back and probably contributed to his hamstring tightness.

"In the second quarter (against Collingwood last Friday) I felt it tighten up," Betts said.

"After half-time I went to crumb at a marking contest, I stopped solid in front of the contest. So I went off to get reassessed and (the doctors) pulled the pin.

"I slept on a hospital bed for three nights ... that's not good for the back."

Betts joins a long list of players sidelined with soft-tissue injuries at West Lakes.

Betts has nominated Riley Knight to replace him for the clash with the Swans at the SCG on Friday night.