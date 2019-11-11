Eddie Jones wants to coach NRL club

Eddie Jones, the England head coach, looks dejected after their defeat during the World Cup 2019 final

EDDIE Jones has been tipped to return to Australia and take up a new coaching role.

But it's not with the Wallabies.

Jones masterminded the journey of England's rugby union team to the World Cup final last month before they fell at the final hurdle, losing to a dogged and gritty South Africa side.

With Australia's campaign ending in disaster, and the exit of Michael Cheika, there has been clamour for Jones to come home and lead the Wallabies once again.

However, there is also another job the 59-year-old fancies taking on.

It was reported on Monday that Jones wants to have a crack at making it as an NRL coach - and it would mean taking over from one of the greatest coaches of the modern era.

"From what I can gather," wrote Danny Weidler. "He has told mates that taking over from Wayne Bennett when he finishes at Souths appeals.

As Queensland Reds coach in 2007, Eddie Jones (left) runs an eye over then Broncos coach Wayne Bennett's coaching techniques

"He has a soft spot for the club. It's doubtful the Rabbitohs would be aware of his ambitions because he has only shared his league thoughts with a select few."

Bennett's contract expires in November next year, by which time he will be approaching 71.

Tasmanian-born Jones is a known lover of league and recently invited Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart into the England camp during the World Cup.

Stuart said that from what he saw, there was no reason Jones couldn't replicate his union coaching success in league.

Eddie Jones and Wayne Bennett as coaches of the England union and league teams respectively

"Eddie loves his league," Stuart said.

"The way the England team played … let's just say that I have never seen a rugby side play so similarly to a league side.

"I don't know if he wants to coach in the NRL.

"Could he do it? I have no doubt he could if that was on his radar. To transfer a coach from code to code … well they've never been closer, so yes, it's doable."