A poll indicates the Eden-Monaro federal by-election is set to be close, with the economy and climate change the top concerns for voters in the NSW electorate.
Politics

Eden-Monaro is set to be a close contest, poll reveals

by Rebecca Gredley
15th May 2020 11:02 AM

Polling shows the Eden-Monaro federal by-election is set to be a tight contest, with the economy and climate change the top concerns for voters in the NSW electorate.

The Australia Institute poll shows on a two-party preferred basis Labor is slightly ahead with 51.1 per cent and the Liberals right behind on 48.9.

About one-third said the economy was the most important issue - while 23 per cent said climate change - and 64 per cent said leadership on the bushfire response means the prime minister needs to show leadership on climate change.

The Australia Institute's executive director Ben Oquist says there's pessimism in the electorate around the economic recovery from coronavirus, and angst about efforts to tackle climate change.

"Of course, in these trying times, the economy is a primary concern for voters, but it is also clear that the government's chances of reclaiming Eden-Monaro would be improved by taking climate change action," he said.

"After a summer of disastrous fires across Australia, voters are drawing a clear link between leadership on the bushfires and taking action on climate change."

The poll of 978 residents taken on Tuesday night by the progressive think tank also shows more than half of voters think the government should lead economy recovery from COVID-19 rather than business.

The Liberal Party is yet to announce its candidate for the seat, with the shortlist including the party's 2019 election candidate Fiona Kotvojs.

Ms Kotvojs narrowly lost to Labor's Mike Kelly, who has vacated Eden-Monaro due to ill health.

Bega mayor Kristy McBain is Labor's candidate for the by-election.

