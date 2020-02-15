Menu
Alma Buckley testing out robotics for rehab devices with Eden Private Hospital doctor, clinician and management.
Eden plans on innovation expansion

Peter Gardiner
15th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
COOROY-based Eden Private Hospital’s major expansion includes a two-storey rehabilitation ward, a hydrotherapy pool, gym and covered parking that has delighted Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.

There is also an extension for a new office space, three new group rooms and a revamped reception and entrance.

“Overall, I’m told these works will also increase the bed capacity by another 21 inpatient beds,” the mayor said.

He said cutting-edge robotics and computer-assisted therapy devices will continue the “pioneer new approaches” of Eden’s founder back in 1910, Dr Ellen Wood.

“That’s pretty exciting. We love innovation and entrepreneurship here in Noosa,” Cr Wellington said.

“And it’s great to see Eden Private Hospital adding to the progressive and dynamic approach that Noosa embraces.

“Such significant works are testament to the confidence and success of the Eden Private Hospital.”

The mayor said with the recent expansion of services into the mental health field, “this wonderful facility will continue to provide treatment and care for our community and surrounding areas into the foreseeable future”.

