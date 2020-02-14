Menu
Eden Private Hospital celebrates 110 years of history.
News

Eden unveils 110 years

Michele Sternberg
14th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

EDEN Private Hospital at Cooroy yesterday celebrated 110 years, making it the Sunshine Coast’s longest-operating hospital

The milestone birthday was marked with the unveiling of a history wall by Mayor Tony Wellington.

The history wall highlights key milestones and achievements across the hospital’s 110 year history; paving the way for a proposed, $14m hospital redevelopment including a purpose-built mental health unit.

“Since 1910, we’ve delivered excellence in private health services to the Sunshine Coast and our regional community,” said Eden Private CEO Jo Munday.

“We’re extremely proud of our reputation.

“Our expansion plans to deliver integrated private hospital services will ensure an all-inclusive offering to support recovery and functional improvement from mental illness, trauma, accident, illness and general physical and medical conditions.”

“As a Healthe Care-operated hospital, we’re committed to exploring new and innovative ways to deliver our services whilst ensuring clinical best practice and optimal outcomes for our patients.”

