Eden’s proud past shapes an exciting future

Eden Private Hospital in Cooroy celebrates a remarkable 110 years of history with CEO Jo Munday and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.

AT COOROY’S Eden Private hospital, the entry wall does not so much talk as graphically reveal what Mayor Tony Wellington describes as a remarkable 110 year history of caring for the community.

Invited guests on Thursday witnessed Mayor Wellington and proud hospital CEO Jo Munday, unveil the “history wall” prepared by the Cooroy Noosa Genealogical and Historical Research Group.

This highlights key milestones and achievements across the hospital’s 110 year history; paving the way for an approved $14m hospital redevelopment including a purpose-built mental health unit.

“It all began in 1910 as a ten-bed private hospital under the direction of an emancipated woman, Dr Ellen Wood,” the mayor told the gathering which included former hospital matron Ellen Leape who features on the wall.

“The pioneering Dr Wood must have been quite a formidable character.

“It was surely rare enough for a woman to be registered as a qualified medical practitioner in Queensland at that time, let alone one who wanted to set up a hospital of her own.

“A focus at the time was obstetrics, plainly fulfilling a need as a local birthing centre,” he said.

He said unfortunately the hospital closed just four years later, when Dr Wood for some reason chose Goomeri over Cooroy.

“It was reopened in 1919 by two more women, this time nurses rather than doctors. Again the focus was on delivering babies,” the mayor said.

“However, it was also a place of recovery for soldiers returning from the Great War.

“Ownership of the hospital changed hands with some regularity. By 1959, the hospital was in serious jeopardy and faced closure. And this is the part of the story that I love, because the community gathered together to rescue their local institution,” he said.

Cr Wellington said local business people, business owners, shire councillors, the bank manager and other locals formed the Noosa District Hospital Friendly Society to keep the hospital alive.

He said the hospital has had something of a chequered history ending up in receivership in 2000.

“I hear regular stories of people coming from far and wide to enjoy the variety of health services that the facility now provides.

“I hear from the partners of patients, all of whom are so complimentary of their time spent in Cooroy and the wonderful caring service that this facility has offered to themselves and their loved ones.

“The importance of having such a facility in our hinterland cannot be overstated.

“As well as providing employment and health care, this facility also provides peace of mind for residents. Simply knowing such services are available is a wonderful boost to community resilience and social capital,” the mayor said.

He said this was “not some remote and bureaucratic institution, but rather a community-spirited and caring establishment under the passionate leadership of CEO Jo Munday”.

“It is also reassuring to know that this facility cares about its history and its deep association with the local community.”

“And the facility is set to enter a new phase, thanks to a development approval for further expansion and a new hi-tech approach to health care,” the mayor said.

Ms Munday thanked the invited guests “for being part of such an important moment” not for just the hospital but the greater community.

“Since 1910, we’ve delivered excellence in private health services to the Sunshine Coast and our regional community,” she said.

“We’re extremely proud of our reputation.”

She thanked the Cooroy Noosa Genealogical and Historical Research Group “for your invaluable research story telling which has “essentially built the story you are about to see today”.

“I’d like to now also welcome and acknowledge our many patients past and present, their families and carers and our valued staff past and present.

“Without all of you we certainly wouldn’t be here today 110 years later.”

Ms Munday said she was excited to introduce the next exciting chapter of growth for Eden Private.

“Today we’re showcasing for southeast Queensland the first in robotics for rehabilitation and in the coming weeks we’ll also be opening our new expanded services which includes mental health,” she said.