‘Edgy’ art exhibition set to shake things up

YOUNG ARTIST: Noosa artist Amanda Bennetts is the co-curator of 40 Under 40, an exhibition for young artist to showcase their work and change the perception of contemporary art ion the region.

YOUNG ARTIST: Noosa artist Amanda Bennetts is the co-curator of 40 Under 40, an exhibition for young artist to showcase their work and change the perception of contemporary art ion the region.

COOROY’S next big event is not your run of the mill wine and cheese art exhibition.

This “edgy” exhibition, 40 Under 40, aims to not only showcase the young local art scene but also to shake things up by challenging the community’s perceptions of what is considered contemporary art in our regional setting.

In this next exhibition to be held at Cooroy’s Butter Factory Arts Centre, work by 40 talented artists from the region aged 40 and under will be on display.

This project was the brainchild of co-curator and artist, Amanda Bennetts.

“We have an abundance of talented young visual artists who live in the area who may not otherwise get an opportunity to showcase their art with other local young emerging and professional artists,” Ms Bennetts said.

With a dream to change the face of the Sunshine Coast arts scene to include younger artists, Ms Bennetts hopes to create ongoing opportunities for these artists to keep them in the area, where they would usually leave for capital cities.

YOUNG ART: Orange Fushion by Odessa Mahony-de Vries will feature at 40 Under 40 at the Butter Factory Arts Centre.

Butter Factory co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said they were excited to host this innovative event.

“Working with Amanda Bennetts on this project has been amazing, she is inspired to represent the emerging young artists in our region and has brought together an exhibition which is at once edgy and aesthetically stunning,” Ms Sharples said.

“The opening is shaping up to be an exciting change to our normal cheese and wine events, with a live band SuperYacht, taco van and live performances by some of the exhibiting artists.”

Extending the exhibition to artists from all disciplines, it will include mediums of video, film and electronic imaging as well as ceramics, drawing, fibre arts, graphic design, installation, painting, performance art, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

The free exhibition opening is on Friday, January 17 from 6—9pm with a refreshments and cash bar available.

The exhibition will run until February 18.