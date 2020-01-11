Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
YOUNG ARTIST: Noosa artist Amanda Bennetts is the co-curator of 40 Under 40, an exhibition for young artist to showcase their work and change the perception of contemporary art ion the region.
YOUNG ARTIST: Noosa artist Amanda Bennetts is the co-curator of 40 Under 40, an exhibition for young artist to showcase their work and change the perception of contemporary art ion the region.
News

‘Edgy’ art exhibition set to shake things up

11th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COOROY’S next big event is not your run of the mill wine and cheese art exhibition.

This “edgy” exhibition, 40 Under 40, aims to not only showcase the young local art scene but also to shake things up by challenging the community’s perceptions of what is considered contemporary art in our regional setting.

In this next exhibition to be held at Cooroy’s Butter Factory Arts Centre, work by 40 talented artists from the region aged 40 and under will be on display.

This project was the brainchild of co-curator and artist, Amanda Bennetts.

“We have an abundance of talented young visual artists who live in the area who may not otherwise get an opportunity to showcase their art with other local young emerging and professional artists,” Ms Bennetts said.

With a dream to change the face of the Sunshine Coast arts scene to include younger artists, Ms Bennetts hopes to create ongoing opportunities for these artists to keep them in the area, where they would usually leave for capital cities.

YOUNG ART: Orange Fushion by Odessa Mahony-de Vries will feature at 40 Under 40 at the Butter Factory Arts Centre.
YOUNG ART: Orange Fushion by Odessa Mahony-de Vries will feature at 40 Under 40 at the Butter Factory Arts Centre.

Butter Factory co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said they were excited to host this innovative event.

“Working with Amanda Bennetts on this project has been amazing, she is inspired to represent the emerging young artists in our region and has brought together an exhibition which is at once edgy and aesthetically stunning,” Ms Sharples said.

“The opening is shaping up to be an exciting change to our normal cheese and wine events, with a live band SuperYacht, taco van and live performances by some of the exhibiting artists.”

Extending the exhibition to artists from all disciplines, it will include mediums of video, film and electronic imaging as well as ceramics, drawing, fibre arts, graphic design, installation, painting, performance art, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

The free exhibition opening is on Friday, January 17 from 6—9pm with a refreshments and cash bar available.

The exhibition will run until February 18.

40 under 40 butter factory arts centre cooroy noosa artists
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Owner to lose home after forced business closure

        premium_icon Owner to lose home after forced business closure

        Council News A Sunshine Coast business owner says he will lose his livelihood after a lengthy dispute with the council that will put multiple workers out of a job.

        UPDATE: Burnt bushland 'smouldering' at Peregian

        UPDATE: Burnt bushland 'smouldering' at Peregian

        Breaking An area of inaccessible burnt bushland is 'smouldering' this afternoon at Peregian...

        Water operation successful despite ‘river rat’ havoc

        premium_icon Water operation successful despite ‘river rat’ havoc

        News Maritime Safety Queensland intercepted more than 150 vessels and youth...

        Funding shortage to force ‘vital’ road trauma service closure

        premium_icon Funding shortage to force ‘vital’ road trauma service...

        News A local organisation providing statewide support to those impacted by road trauma...