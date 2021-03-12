Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Gold Coast has its light rail network but the Sunshine Coast is still in the planning phase of a mass transit solution.
The Gold Coast has its light rail network but the Sunshine Coast is still in the planning phase of a mass transit solution.
Opinion

EDITOR’S NOTE: Public transport a must to preserve Coast

Nadja Fleet
12th Mar 2021 9:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Location, location, location – it’s every good real estate agent’s mantra.

And it is one of the Sunshine Coast’s best assets.

Our location is second to none.

The natural beauty that surrounds us cannot be recreated.

And our proximity to Brisbane gives us many opportunities.

It’s why our property market is booming.

And it’s one of our best bargaining tools as we attract some of the most creative business brains.

Fears Nambour’s fast rail dream has become ghost train

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

While we all want to protect our location, we cannot change the fact our population will grow.

And with population growth comes a massive problem that can no longer be ignored.

And that is public transport. Or the lack of it.

An artist’s impression shows what Alexandra Parade could look like with light rail. Picture: Supplied
An artist’s impression shows what Alexandra Parade could look like with light rail. Picture: Supplied

The growing pain is already being felt hard in our communities.

Residents in Palmwoods this week voiced their fears on our website saying that their roads could no longer cope with the influx of cars.

Some said it was only a matter of time until a car would plough through their shop window.

Others said it was too dangerous to cross.

Something has to happen.

And it must happen now.

Australians have always had an aversion to public transport – too great are the distances we need to cover and too tempting is the convenience to travel from A to B without taking a single step.

But our attitudes must change.

No one wants to take your beloved LandCruiser off the road. But the amount of times you use it must reduce.

There might be good reason why residents oppose light rail.

But nay-saying won’t solve the problem. An alternative must be offered.

Fast rail might be an expensive option.

Constant upgrades to the Bruce Highway are expensive.

And works will never be fast enough to jump ahead of the population curve.

A $29 billion high-speed rail project in south east Queensland could connect Brisbane to the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba in as little as 45 minutes
A $29 billion high-speed rail project in south east Queensland could connect Brisbane to the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba in as little as 45 minutes

We have a good foundation to find a solution.

Our new Sunshine Coast Council chief executive Emma Thomas has extensive experience delivering public transport and other community projects.

And the Olympic Games bid can be used as an opportunity to fast-track many infrastructure projects.

So what are the transport methods of the future? And how can we get them?

We need to think about this and act on it now.

Because if we don’t act now we won’t have natural beauty in the future.

We will have roads, highways and a hell lot of car parks instead.

fast rail light rail sunshine coast public transport
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa bus driver assault sparks call for more safety

        Premium Content Noosa bus driver assault sparks call for more safety

        News A 17-year-old girl allegedly assaulted a Sunbus driver and two other adults at the Noosa Junction centre bus stop.

        'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Premium Content 'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Travel Massive $1.2b tourism recovery package announced including half-price airfare

        $4 million beachfront dining bid transforms ‘derelict’ site

        Premium Content $4 million beachfront dining bid transforms ‘derelict’ site

        Property A Coast businessman is turning the rundown former ANZ Bank branch in Coolum Beach...

        Man critical after gas bottle explodes in Coast home

        Premium Content Man critical after gas bottle explodes in Coast home

        News Gas bottle reportedly exploded inside a Coast home