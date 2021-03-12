EDITOR’S NOTE: Public transport a must to preserve Coast

The Gold Coast has its light rail network but the Sunshine Coast is still in the planning phase of a mass transit solution.

The Gold Coast has its light rail network but the Sunshine Coast is still in the planning phase of a mass transit solution.

Location, location, location – it’s every good real estate agent’s mantra.

And it is one of the Sunshine Coast’s best assets.

Our location is second to none.

The natural beauty that surrounds us cannot be recreated.

And our proximity to Brisbane gives us many opportunities.

It’s why our property market is booming.

And it’s one of our best bargaining tools as we attract some of the most creative business brains.

Fears Nambour’s fast rail dream has become ghost train

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

While we all want to protect our location, we cannot change the fact our population will grow.

And with population growth comes a massive problem that can no longer be ignored.

And that is public transport. Or the lack of it.

An artist’s impression shows what Alexandra Parade could look like with light rail. Picture: Supplied

The growing pain is already being felt hard in our communities.

Residents in Palmwoods this week voiced their fears on our website saying that their roads could no longer cope with the influx of cars.

Some said it was only a matter of time until a car would plough through their shop window.

Others said it was too dangerous to cross.

Something has to happen.

And it must happen now.

Australians have always had an aversion to public transport – too great are the distances we need to cover and too tempting is the convenience to travel from A to B without taking a single step.

But our attitudes must change.

No one wants to take your beloved LandCruiser off the road. But the amount of times you use it must reduce.

There might be good reason why residents oppose light rail.

But nay-saying won’t solve the problem. An alternative must be offered.

Fast rail might be an expensive option.

Constant upgrades to the Bruce Highway are expensive.

And works will never be fast enough to jump ahead of the population curve.

A $29 billion high-speed rail project in south east Queensland could connect Brisbane to the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba in as little as 45 minutes

We have a good foundation to find a solution.

Our new Sunshine Coast Council chief executive Emma Thomas has extensive experience delivering public transport and other community projects.

And the Olympic Games bid can be used as an opportunity to fast-track many infrastructure projects.

So what are the transport methods of the future? And how can we get them?

We need to think about this and act on it now.

Because if we don’t act now we won’t have natural beauty in the future.

We will have roads, highways and a hell lot of car parks instead.