Ed’s heading back to the Brewery

MUSIC lovers are in for a very special night when the legendary Ed Kuepper returns to The Brewery at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi on Saturday November 30.

This will be a seated show with limited tickets available, so get in quick for what is sure to be a memorable event.

“I’m hitting the road again this September and doing a pretty select number of solo shows,” says Ed.

“I’ll be debuting a swag of new material which will hopefully see light of day on my planned next solo album plus pulling apart some familiar and some not so familiar tunes from my past catalogue to see what makes it all tick … I’m looking forward to it. Hope to see you there”

Ed Kuepper still stands tall as an icon of the Australian independent music scene with some 50+ albums bearing his name.

Over an extraordinary career that began in 1977 with The Saints groundbreaking release ‘(I’m) Stranded’, Ed has been at the forefront of the Aussie rock and post-punk genres – as a Saint, a Laughing Clown, an Aint, and also leading a prolific solo career.

TICKETS: Pre-sale $35 at The Imperial Hotel (Ph: 5442 8811) or through Oztix (+ booking fee). $40 at the door.

Doors open 7.30pm

NB: Seating is non-allocated and is on a first come, first served basis.

Imperial Hotel Courtesy Bus

The Imperial Hotel’s free courtesy bus operates Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm, travelling to Eumundi, Belli Park, Cooroy, Doonan, Eerwah Vale, North Arm, and Verrierdale. Phone 0467 414 171 to book.