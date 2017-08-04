Education in a roundabout way

Council has launched its How to Use a Roundabout campaign to help drivers navigate Noosa's 100-plus roundabouts.

YOU can always tell which Noosa residents prefer the shire's 100-plus roundabouts over traffic lights.

They're the ones who know how to use them, and thus help to keep traffic flowing smoothly here.

But Noosa Council has come to the aid of the small group of "other” drivers confused by Noosa's roundabouts, with a new initiative to explain the rules.

The How to Use a Roundabout campaign includes a pamphlet, instructional video and information pop-ups to be held at Noosa's libraries.

Council project officer Joanna Ferris said roundabouts were often a source of confusion for visitors not familiar with Noosa's roads, as well as newcomers to the shire.

"Even those who are comfortable using roundabouts may still benefit from brushing up on the rules,” Ms Ferris said.

Council staff will be at Cooroy Library on Thursday, August 10, from 2pm to 4pm, to show drivers the video, explain the rules and hand out copies of the brochure.

"With more than 100 roundabouts across the local road network, including many multi-lane examples, roundabouts are a Noosa-specific road safety issue,” Ms Ferris said.

"Drivers unfamiliar with the area can be daunted by the number of roundabouts, and cyclists can find it challenging to make their way safely through the roundabouts.”

The How to Use a Roundabout campaign aims to educate all road users on how to drive or cycle through a roundabout, while explaining who gives way, when to indicate, and what to do at a multi-lane roundabout.

Council has distributed How to Use a Roundabout brochures at all council facilities, visitor information centres and caravan parks, and will host information pop-ups later in the year.

Residents can view the video and download the pamphlet online at www.noosa.qld.gov.au

/roundabouts.

After all, the roundabouts are here to stay.

Maybe council, as a next step, could export this knowledge to our southern neighbours.

All of them.