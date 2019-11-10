‘Eerie silence’ falls over evacuation zone

RETURNED: Kurt Dilweg and Ang Collins were allowed to return to Noosa Banks on Sunday where they walked around burnt bushland to extinguish spot fires. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

AS EVACUATED residents were allowed back to their homes this afternoon, they realised just how close the fire front came to their properties.

Ben and Lisa Joseph only moved into their Noosa Banks home 18 months ago and could not believe their 'piece of paradise' was so close to devastation.

The family, along with Mr Joseph's nephew Kurt Dilweg and his girlfriend Ang Collins who were visiting from Sydney, were evacuated on Friday afternoon.

Upon returning early Sunday afternoon, Mr Joseph said apart from the burnt bushland they were thankful the house only "completely smells of smoke".

Wandering the neighbourhood with their visiting guests to examine the damage and extinguish spot fires, they were able to see the "eerie" remains of what could have been a much worse situation.

"It's like an eerie silence had fallen over the place," Mr Dilweg said.

"We didn't expect to find any (fires) still going but here and there you'll find the small base of a tree or a collection of shrubs (burning)."

"We got the bucket and went to the creek and if anything was smoking too hard you'd douse a bit of water on it," Ms Collins added.

Mr Joseph recounted the "scary" moment as they watched the fire approach.

"It literally got within two houses of us," Mr Joseph said.

"We were actually watching it all day and it was like 'yeah, yeah, yeah it's fine, it's fine'."

Mr Joseph said they kept watch and prepared their home as the emergency unfolded.

"We thought it's getting a little bit concerning, yeah OK, that's not good, they're doing waterbombing everywhere now and helicopter are going over head."

"The wind changed and we went f*** we're out of here."

BURNT: An area of bushland at Noosa Banks burnt in the Cooribah fire. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

The visiting couple now have a story to tell when they return home.

"We came up for a perfect relaxation in Noosa and then all of a sudden we were watching the alerts come in from the Queensland Fire Service, which was super helpful," Mr Dilweg said.

"We just had to get out, pack the car and we've been gone for the last 48 hours."

The family wanted to thank all involved for their work saving homes and lives.

"It is amazing, they've done an amazing job at containing it," Ms Collins said.

The plans now are hopefully for a few days of beach time for the holiday-makers before heading back to Sydney on Wednesday.