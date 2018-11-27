Menu
Login
A coal ship has ran aground near Facing Island.
A coal ship has ran aground near Facing Island. Greg Bray
Breaking

Eight tug boats help free stranded coal ship near Gladstone

Gregory Bray
Tegan Annett
by and
27th Nov 2018 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM

UPDATE 12.55pm: THE coal ship that ran aground this morning near Facing Island has been freed. 

It is now anchored near Facing Island. 

Earlier 12.30pm: EIGHT tug boats are involved in the effort to move a coal ship which ran aground near Facing Island this morning.

It's believed to have become stuck near Gatcombe Heads at East Banks, at the south entrance of the Gladstone Harbour.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has been contacted for comment, however they are referring media to Maritime Safety Queensland.

The Observer is awaiting a response from the Department.

The ship is Maria G.O, a Marshall Island flagged vessel.

It was departing Gladstone today for China.

coal ship editors picks facing island gatcombe heads gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    A soulful remembrance

    A soulful remembrance

    News Zonta Club of Noosa will creat a monument along Noosa River Sunday, December 2 to remember a life taken by domestic violence in Australia each week

    • 27th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Noosa to turn up the heat

    Noosa to turn up the heat

    News Brace yourself for a week of temperatures above 30 degrees

    Christmas cheer lights up Noosa

    Christmas cheer lights up Noosa

    News Festive spirit with light up Hastings Street on November 30

    BOAT SHED FIGHT

    BOAT SHED FIGHT

    News Local anger at Noosa boat shed

    Local Partners