Eight ways your money can support bushfire relief

Firefighter Bob Miller at the Imperial Hotel ahead of their week of bushfire fundraising.

NOOSA has jumped on the bushfire relief bandwagon with plenty of events to raise much needed cash for those in crisis.

Here are six ways you can help those in need, while also supporting our own local businesses.

1. Who doesn’t love a Bunnings sausage sizzle? Red Cross and Bunnings are teaming up to raise money for the Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief Fund on Friday, January 24.

Go along and purchase a snag, or two, and a homemade sweet treat from their cake stall.

2. Hearts on Fire is a charity gala dinner raising funds for bushfire victims and wildlife.

Hosted at Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club, along with Cold as Ice Cold Rooms, the event has been greatly supported by local businesses with services, vouchers, hampers and packages being donated and many items to be raffled and auctioned off during the evening.

The event is on January 25 at 6pm with ticket $150.

100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to the Bendigo Bank Bushfire appeal to go back into the communities affected, and WIRES, to help assist in the rescue and rehabilitation of local wildlife.

Tickets at heartsonfire.iwannaticket.com.au

The imperial Hotel at Eumundi have a range of events happening over January.

3. Eumundi appeal kick-off is on Saturday, January 18 with funds donated to the appeal from every Eumundi Brewery beer sold.

Free live entertainment in the Imperial Beer Garden with The Brown Trouts, Zac Gunthorpe, Tobias and Vinyl DJs from 12—6pm, and then Shannon Carroll from 6.30—9.30pm.

4. Park Sounds is on Sunday, January 19 and is a fabulous afternoon of free live music in Dick Caplick Park from 2—5pm.

The January line-up will see Jack and Paris Smith, Marshall Boys and Joe Man Murphy take to the stage.

The Park Sounds crew will also be passing the hat around for donations at this family-friendly event. Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade will pop in as will a representative from the RSPCA.

5. Australia Day appeal event is on Sunday, January 26.

This will be a big day of fundraising with live, free entertainment in the Imperial Beer Garden from midday. The line-up includes Renny Field, Benny O, Forrest Run (Ayla) and Vinyl DJs.

The afternoon will include a visit from members of the Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade and RSPCA Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Eumundi.

Aside from the ongoing beer fundraising, all proceeds from the sale of chicken wings on Australia Day will go to the appeal.

6. Aloha Active are holding a 12-hour yogathon on Saturday, January 25 with all proceeds to be donated.

There will be 12 back-to-back classes from 6am—6pm.

Minimum donation of $10 per class. Visit www.alohaactive.com.au

7. Noosa News regular photo contributor Leanne Airey is selling her 2020 calenders with a portion of profits to go to Australian Bushfire Appeal.

The calendars are on sale at Coffee Tribe Cafe in Boreen Point, so as well as supporting the bushfire victims, you will support a local photographer and if you buy a coffee, a local business too. A triple win!

8. Noosa Music Society is holding a Bushfire fundraiser concert featuring Blush Opera at the J on Saturday, February 8 at 6pm.

Big Voices and Big Banging is an operatic Bushfire Relief Fundraiser Concert where audiences can enjoy the well known arias we all love, as well as a madcap contemporary chamber opera about building Ikea flat pack furniture.

Tickets via www.thej.com.au.

Do you know of a fundraising event happening in our local area? Email us at noosaed@scnews.com.au