Eight-year-old's no-show birthday rescued by community

KINDNESS OF STRANGERS: Little Bryson's birthday was saved thanks to 20 Gladstone strangers. Noemi Angel

BRYSON Reilly celebrated his eighth birthday surrounded by big-hearted Gladstone locals on the weekend after his friends didn't show.

With presents pouring in from his Kirkwood neighbours, Gladstone kids flocking in and messages of kindness; it was a day the Clinton School student will never forget.

Bryson's dad and family friend Noemi Mahusay put out the call asking for party guests to come and help celebrate his birthday.

Ms Mahusay said it was a last resort and she was hesitant to post the party details online.

"They are a beautiful family but they have never thrown a big party before so they weren't sure how to go about it," she said.

"I took the day off work to help them organise and I started cooking food at 6am and setting up decorations with the Reilly family.

"But when the time got closer and closer to the party the family got more anxious.

"I could see the looks on their faces getting sadder and sadder."

Ms Mahusay said the family received hundreds of kind messages for Bryson.

"He had such a wonderful day because of the spirit of mateship in Gladstone.

"Only a strong community like this could make this happen."

Ms Mahusay said she was blown away by the response.

"It could have been a disaster but it turned out to be a fantastic day," she said.

"Bryson has made new friends and it's amazing watching kids play.

"They are strangers but they get along like they know each other."