Eisteddfod wins for Peregian dancers

RIGHT MOVES: The Dance Centre Peregian Springs' dancers were flying high at the Toowoomba Eisteddfod.

TALENTED Peregian Springs Dance Centre students were a force to be reckoned with at this year's Kingaroy, Brisbane, Gympie and Toowoomba dance eisteddfods.

More than 45 students from The Dance Centre competed and came home with a swag of wins.

The Dance Centre won every ballet section entered at the Kingaroy Eisteddfod, and where two dances were entered, they won first and second.

Of the 10 dances entered at Kingaroy, The Dance Centre won nine.

At the major Brisbane Eisteddfod, The Dance Centre took home first in lyrical and second, third and fourth in ballet sections against some of the biggest dance schools in the state.

Talena Cleyn won the ballet and contemporary sections at the Gympie Eisteddfod and the Senior Most Promising Classical Ballet Dancer Award.

Scarlett O'Rielley won every section entered at the Toowoomba Eisteddfod - ballet, lyrical, demi character and contemporary.

"Although we are not a competition-focussed dance school, we have a very strong group of students at the moment who love competing,” director Deborah Preece Brocksom said.