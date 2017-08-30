Elanda ready to upgrade

A DECISION to allow a contentious Elanda Point fish habitat downgrade is yet to be made as the new "stewards” of the campground lookto start work on major upgrades.

The Discovery Group, after next Friday's handover, is aiming to transform the 26ha education centre and adventure park into a world-class eco-camp at Lake Cootharaba.

Discovery Group managing director Wade Batty said the eco-camp site will complement his existing Everglades eco-tours, which will continue to operate out of Noosaville.

"Nothing changes with our use of business,” Mr Batty said of the tour departures.

Mr Batty is seeking Department of National Parks approval to downgrade the habitat to allow construction of a 200m jetty to base Discovery's tour boats, which has sparked public protests from locals concerned at the possible environmental impacts.

Noosa Council has also rejected supporting the 2.6ha river habitat downgrade.

Mr Batty believes the relocation of his tour headquarters would take pressure off a large section of the river and acknowledged the 38 years of stewardship by relinquishing campsite operator Brian Mays.

"We're just on a wait-and-hold I suppose,” Mr Batty said of his application.

"We're just respecting the process. It's in the system and we've provided everything we can.”

Mr Batty said the onshore Elanda upgrades had no bearing on the rest of the redevelopment involving a working team of 30 and it was "full steam ahead”.

"I am pleased to announce we will be progressively upgrading one of Noosa's largest privately owned campsites into a world-renowned eco-tourism destination,” Mr Batty said.

"We recognise what a privilege it is to live and work in such a unique and pristine environment. Our plans include significant environmental rehabilitation alongside much needed renovations to site facilities.

In the coming months, our focus will be to regenerate native vegetation, swales for water drainage and remove fences that endanger native wildlife,” he said.”

He said there will be improved toilets and showers, renovated kitchen facilities and other on-site services and the camp would remain open for business.

"Works will be staged to minimise disruption and we will be consulting with our camping community,” Mr Batty said.

"Our group areas will also receive a makeover, along with the education centre, slated for a full refurbishment.

"We've had tremendous interest already from schools.

"Domestically and internationally, we'll meet a crucial gap in the market. Consumers tell us they want to go exploring 'off the grid', but they want to do it with a little comfort and style.

"Our plan is to deliver an unsurpassed, exclusive, low-impact, luxe glamping experience.”

We also look forward to continuing to contribute to our local community. We currently have more than 30 passionate people working for us and we'll be looking to grow our team of proud regional ambassadors.

'We can't wait to welcome old friends and new. Watch this space,' Mr Batty said.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said the department is considering public submissions that have been made in response to the proposal.

"The Department is currently awaiting further information from the proponent before making a recommendation,” the spokeswoman said.