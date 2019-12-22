Menu
A man in his 80s has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital following a snake bite.
Elderly man drove to ambulance station after snake bite

Tom Gillespie
by
22nd Dec 2019 9:25 AM
AN ELDERLY man who drove from the Lockyer Valley to the Toowoomba ambulance station after he was bitten by a snake has been hospitalised.

The man in his 80s was bitten on the hand by the snake at his property yesterday evening, reportedly in Iredale, south of Helidon Spa.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said he then drove himself to the ambulance station on Herries St in the CBD to report the bite about 9.45pm.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

