'Elderly continue to suffer' at Noosa nursing home

A NOOSA Aged Care employee says staff are "finding it impossible" to maintain duty of care to residents at the Tewantin facility since staffing changes were made earlier this year.

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said conditions have worsened since Noosa Aged Care owner Japara Healthcare began rolling out staff changes and renovations in May.

"The facility is dealing with increased falls incidents, acute pressure sores, shocking wounds that are being neglected, lack of quality hygiene products and care products, (and) daily staff shortages due to illness and staff leaving," the employee said.

"Under-staffing, due to many loyal and hard working staff getting out if they can, cut hours, more work load (and) poor pay rates are just a few of the reasons staff cannot cope - but worst of all the resident suffers.

"This is genuinely not a bitter accusation but this is very realistic, current state of affairs. It has to stop now."

While Japara Healthcare admitted staff numbers at Noosa Aged Care were cut due to decreasing the number of available beds by a quarter, the company has refuted the employee's claims.

"Japara Healthcare can verify that clinical indicators such as falls and sores have in fact decreased in the past two months since rosters were restructured," the company said in a statement.

"There has also been a significant decrease in Work Health and Safety incidents of staff in this time.

"After 18 months of monitoring and observation, the home has now been brought in line with Japara Healthcare's organisational staffing standards."