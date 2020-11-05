Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple in Ayr yesterday.
Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple in Ayr yesterday.
News

Elderly couple die in home elevator tragedy

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
5th Nov 2020 8:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly North Queensland couple have died after being thrown from their home elevator.

It is believed the home elevator malfunctioned and threw the couple in their 80s on to the concrete floor.

The couple suffered critical head injuries as a result and were taken to Townsville University Hospital, where they died overnight.

The tragedy unfolded in Ayr just after midday yesterday.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner and the Ayr criminal investigation branch is investigating.

MORE NEWS>>>

• O'Brien Boats shut down by Townsville council planning dispute

• Adani changes its name to Bravus Mining & Resources in Australia

• Police bust Koby Lee Dance-Watson for drug trafficking after intercepting drugs at Brisbane Airport

Originally published as Elderly couple die in home elevator tragedy

More Stories

Show More
accident death editors picks elevator townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

        Premium Content Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

        Weather The Sunshine Coast is expected to swelter through above average temperatures today while a “very high” fire danger has authorities on high alert

        More safe places for women, kids fleeing home violence

        Premium Content More safe places for women, kids fleeing home violence

        Community Women who have fled violent homes will have access to more housing

        Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

        Premium Content Here they come: Schoolies set to swamp Coast

        Business More than 4000 school leavers expected to swamp Coast tourism hub

        Aussie Tom fears Uncle Sam in hell of election jam

        Premium Content Aussie Tom fears Uncle Sam in hell of election jam

        Politics Former US citizen fears the worst if Donald Trump loses presidency