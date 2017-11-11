Elderly couple win land battle with Council

Edwin and Margaret Grantham stand in front of their newly landscaped garden.

Edwin and Margaret Grantham stand in front of their newly landscaped garden. Amber Macpherson

IN A battle similar to David versus Goliath, an elderly Tewantin couple's dispute with the Noosa Council has concluded with a happy ending.

Edwin and Margaret Grantham contacted the Noosa News after discovering their garden patch just outside their fence had been wrecked by Noosa Council workers in the last week of September.

The Granthams were "devastated” their once beautiful green parcel of land had had trees removed, been poisoned for weeds and left in a mess.

Confusion arose over whether the garden bed on the outside of their fence line was private or council-owned land.

After proving their block extended out around the garden with documentation, Councillor Joe Jurisevic personally apologised to

Mr and Mrs Grantham and visited the couple straight away.

Council workers since cleaned up the weeds and plants left behind, and landscaped the garden with mulch and new plants.

"We're happy now,”

Mr Grantham said.

"We want to thank

Joe Jurisevic for coming out and speaking to us.

"We called him and he said, 'I'm not busy right now, I'll be there in 20 minutes'.”

Mrs Grantham said it was a misunderstanding, but she was glad it had been resolved.

"It was a miscommunication, but it worked out in the end,”

she said.

"We've found our marker again which says where it's our land, and it's where we thought it would be.

"Originally, this block was divided and the fence did extend out over this part.

"(Council workers) did cut down some of our taller trees, but they've planted smaller plants that grow to about a foot high and have yellow flowers on them.”