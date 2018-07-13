Elderly driver cruises down wrong side of highway

TERRIFYING footage has shown an elderly person driving down the wrong side of the Bruce Highway into the path of a truck.

7 News Sunshine Coast reported the car was spotted south of the Sunshine Coast with witnesses saying southbound vehicles had to slow and swerve to avoid the car.

The footage shows the dual-cab ute travelling partially on the road before coming close to the side of a truck.

The elderly driver is reported to have taken the wrong exit and was eventually stopped by trucks.