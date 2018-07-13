Menu
Login

Driver
Breaking

Elderly driver cruises down wrong side of highway

Chloe Lyons
by
13th Jul 2018 4:40 PM

TERRIFYING footage has shown an elderly person driving down the wrong side of the Bruce Highway into the path of a truck.

7 News Sunshine Coast reported the car was spotted south of the Sunshine Coast with witnesses saying southbound vehicles had to slow and swerve to avoid the car.

The footage shows the dual-cab ute travelling partially on the road before coming close to the side of a truck.

The elderly driver is reported to have taken the wrong exit and was eventually stopped by trucks.

breaking bruce highway elderly driver video
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Exhibition charity brekky for cancer

    Exhibition charity brekky for cancer

    News Get your tickets to an upcoming art exhibition raising money for Cancer Council

    Black cats beautiful, lucky or not

    Black cats beautiful, lucky or not

    News Avoid black cats, they say. Or not.

    Be one of 20 to visit Parliament

    Be one of 20 to visit Parliament

    News Get on board for parliament tour

    Trees to be protected under lift application

    Trees to be protected under lift application

    News Trees are part of "million dollar” view

    Local Partners