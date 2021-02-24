Menu
Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Qld nursing home

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
24th Feb 2021 8:43 AM
Two elderly people have been given four times the standard dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a nursing home in Brisbane's north.

An 88-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home, Carseldine, in Brisbane received four times the amount they were supposed to.

It's understood the doctor contracted by the Federal Government used the entire vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

"A doctor gave an incorrect dose to two patients yesterday," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans

"I think it's very important that we're upfront.

"Both patients are being monitored and... are showing no signs at all of an adverse reaction."

It comes three days into the vaccine rollout in Queensland.

A standard dosage is 0.3mL and there are up to six doses in every vial.

Comment has been sought by the Federal Government.

Originally published as Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Brisbane nursing home

