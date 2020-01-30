Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly man and woman injured in pileup on M1

by Luke Mortimer
30th Jan 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO elderly people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on the M1 during the morning rush.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the Pacific Motorway at Oxenford about 8.15am, a spokesman said.

They treated a man aged in his 80s suffering from airbag injuries and neck pain and a woman aged in her 80s who was complaining of chest pain.

The man and woman were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No traffic issues have been reported on the M1 following the crash.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver responsible for fatal Gympie car crash enters plea

        premium_icon Driver responsible for fatal Gympie car crash enters plea

        News Joshua-James Cameron Langley, 29, appeared in custody in the Gympie District Court yesterday.

        Top criminal lawyer’s drink-driving arrest

        premium_icon Top criminal lawyer’s drink-driving arrest

        Crime Neil Lawler charged with driving under influence

        Plane wreckage found but there's no sign of pilot and wife

        premium_icon Plane wreckage found but there's no sign of pilot and wife

        Breaking The wreckage of a light plane has been found.

        EVERY CANDIDATE RESPONDS: Q and A with all Council nominees

        premium_icon EVERY CANDIDATE RESPONDS: Q and A with all Council nominees

        News To help you make an informed choice on election day, we have asked our current...