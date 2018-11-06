Elderly man bitten by snake, hospitalised

Common tree snake at Bargara. This snake is not related to bite incident.

AN ELDERLY man has been hospitalised after he was bitten by a snake.

The 71-year-old Burnett Heads man was taken to hospital about 7pm in a stable condition with puncture marks on his ankle.

Although the man didn't see what bit him, Queensland Ambulance Service operations manager Martin Kelly said there was evidence that it was a snake.

Mr Kelly said people need to keep an eye out for snakes at this time of the year.

"It's (the incident) is a timely reminder to be aware where snakes are," he said.