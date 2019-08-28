Menu
A serious crash between a truck and a car has closed the Bruce Highway near Gordonvale.
News

Elderly man dies after head-on collision with truck

by Grace Mason
28th Aug 2019 1:19 PM

AN ELDERLY man has died after his car collided head on with a truck on the Bruce Highway south of Cairns.

Initial investigations suggest the man, believed to be aged in his 90s, was driving north on the highway when he was involved in a minor collision with another northbound car, reported the Cairns Post. 

A police spokeswoman said it was believed his SUV then travelled onto the wrong side of the road where it collided head-on with a prime mover.

The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, a man aged in his 30s, was assessed by paramedics, while a witness was treated for shock.

The highway remains closed while investigations continue.

