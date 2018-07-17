Menu
The scene of the crash.
News

Elderly man dies two weeks after car crash

4th Aug 2018 3:53 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM

A MAN has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a car crash two weeks ago.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the 69-year-old man from Texas, Queensland died in hospital on Saturday from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash on July 17.

LifeFlight at the scene of the crash.
"Investigations indicate the man was driving along Toowoomba Karara Road at Ellangowna, near Clifton, around 7am when he lost control and his vehicle collided with a tree," the spokesperson said.

"The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle."

Following the crash the man was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. 

