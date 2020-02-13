Menu
Emergency services are searching around Conondale after fears an elderly man has gone missing. Photo: ABC
Search grows for elderly man feared missing in Coast waters

Ashley Carter
13th Feb 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
POLICE rescue teams and the State Emergency Services are searching Conondale waters for a 75-year-old man feared missing since Sunday.

Senior Constable Mark Muddiman from Sunshine Coast Water Police said there were two swift water rescue teams searching downstream from Gregor Bridge, as well as SES flood boats.

The man is believed to have gone kayaking on Sunday and hasn't been seen since. Photo: ABC
It's believed the man went kayaking on Sunday, but hasn't been seen since.

"A member of the public saw his car sitting there since Sunday and wondered what was going on," Snr-Cnst Muddiman said.

Another update is expected within the hour.

