Crime

Elderly man robbed at knifepoint

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
17th Apr 2020 4:34 PM | Updated: 18th Apr 2020 5:54 PM
AN ELDERLY man was robbed at knife-point this morning on a street in Redbank.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 70-year-old man had his wallet, mobile phone and car stolen while in his driveway on Spencer St about 6.30am.

Four men approached him, one armed with a knife, and took his belongings before driving off in his grey Mazda 3 hatch with registration 498ZAE.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage.
The group was later seen at a petrol station drive-off in Toowoomba with the stolen vehicle.

The four men are described as of African appearance and between 20-30 years of age.

Police said the victim was unharmed during the incident and asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage contact Policelink.

