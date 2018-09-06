Menu
Login
News

Elderly man suffers 'significant' injuries from power saw

Tara Miko
by
5th Sep 2018 4:24 PM

A MAN suffered serious neck, hand and chest injuries after an accident with a power saw at Laidley Heights.

The man, aged in his 70s, was working using the electrical tool when he suffered the significant injuries at a private residence on Thurlow Crt about 2.20pm.

Paramedics transported the man to the Laidley Hospital heli-pad from where he was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a serious but stable condition when transported.

laidley heights power saw queensland ambulance
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Council ready to join in the fun

    Council ready to join in the fun

    News Noosa Council have plenty for little ones to do at Noosa Show

    Little star set to shine bright

    Little star set to shine bright

    News Five-year-old horse riding sensation ready for the Show

    Round up... it's 2018 showtime

    Round up... it's 2018 showtime

    News Time to get the cowboy and cowgirl hats out

    'Funny, naive, vulgar' is Moth

    'Funny, naive, vulgar' is Moth

    News Two former Noosa locals bring stage show to town

    Local Partners