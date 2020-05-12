Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager has been charged after a spate of break-ins and theft throughout Cooroy.
A teenager has been charged after a spate of break-ins and theft throughout Cooroy.
Crime

Elderly man threatened with bat as crime wave grips town

Felicity Ripper
12th May 2020 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE say they are working hard to quash recurring youth crime in a small town after a 15-year-old boy was charged for a spate of thefts and break-ins.

The teenager from Cooroy is accused of the crime spree in his home town last week when cars were stolen and looted from, homes were broken into and property was damaged.

He was charged with 13 offences allegedly committed in Kauri St, Miva St and Diamond St.

Cooroy police officer-in-charge Mal Scott said CCTV footage, tips from the public and forensic evidence led to the charges being made.

In a separate incident, a 77-year-old man was threatened by a teenager with a baseball bat on Diamond St on Friday morning.

The elderly man was on his morning walk to get the newspaper and bread when he was threatened about 6.15am.

An investigation is under way with inquiries continuing.

The most recent spate of crimes came after five teens were charged with a range of offences last month.

Among the five teens was a 14-year-old boy, from Cooroy, who was charged with going armed in public to cause fear when he allegedly threatened a 23-year-old man with a baseball bat.

It's also alleged several homes were entered and cars were broken into across Cooroy in early April.

"Cooroy police, together with detectives from the Noosa Child Protection Investigations Unit, are working very hard to bring this situation under control so we are strongly appealing to the public to play there part and secure all property and to continue to report suspicious behaviour," Sgt Scott said.

Police launched a campaign in early April advising residents to lock their cars and houses due to the spate of offending.

Sgt Scott aired his frustration that residents didn't heed police warnings before alleged thieves struck again.

"Once again it is disappointing to report that the vast majority of these offences were made all the more easier to commit by vehicles being left unlocked and with ignition keys inside the vehicle."

To report any information that could be of use to police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

baseball bat cctv cooroy police crime sunshine coast youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11 Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        premium_icon 11 Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        Food & Entertainment Further coronavirus restrictions will ease this weekend, allowing restaurants to open for limited diners. Here are 10 places that will be open in Noosa.

        Sick bus driver leads to multiple cancellations

        premium_icon Sick bus driver leads to multiple cancellations

        News Noosa travellers were left stranded after transport cancellations

        Festival organisers hang up hats on 2020 event

        premium_icon Festival organisers hang up hats on 2020 event

        News Organisers pull the plug on major music festival in Coast hinterland

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News 51,000 back to work by weekend as COVID-19 restrictions ease