Elderly taxi driver spat on, robbed in alleged assault

Two men will appear in court for allegedly spitting on and robbing a 76-year-old taxi driver.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said two men had been charged from the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said a 27-year-old man was sitting in the back seat of a taxi when he allegedly spat on the driver on September 6.

A 20-year-old man who was sitting in the front seat then allegedly stole the driver's Samsung S8 mobile phone from the centre console.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the men allegedly fled on foot with two unknown women through the carpark of Woolworths Buderim after exiting the taxi at the Buderim Tavern.

The driver's phone was found during a search in Maroochydore on October 6 where the stolen Jeep from Sunco Motor was located.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said CCTV footage from the taxi identified the man allegedly spitting on the taxi driver.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with serious assault of a person over 60 and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on October 30.

The 20-year-old man has been charged for stealing the driver's phone and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 3.