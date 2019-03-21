Menu
The accident scene where a woman driving a mobility scooter was hit on a pedestrian crossing by a car at Hilton Terrace, Noosaville.
The accident scene where a woman driving a mobility scooter was hit on a pedestrian crossing by a car at Hilton Terrace, Noosaville. Alan Lander
News

Elderly woman critical after car hits mobility scooter

by Alan Lander
21st Mar 2019 2:00 PM

AN ELDERLY woman driving a mobility scooter was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Noosaville on Thursday afternoon.

The local woman, believed to be aged 89, was using the crossing on Hilton Terrace near Riverstone Close when she was hit by a Mercedes Benz sedan just before 1pm.

The scooter was pushed about 10 metres further along the road as a result of the impact.

Witnesses said the crossing was dangerous, as motorists could not easily see pedestrians waiting to use it.

Beverley Simmons from Noosa North Shore saw the accident.

"I was driving to Tewantin; I was the first one this way,” she said.

"We all just jumped out and stopped traffic.

"A couple were already starting to tend to the lady.”

Kim McKenzie was driving behind Beverley.

"I rang triple O,” she said.

"All we saw was the little white mobile thing hitting the car and she went up in the air.

"It's hard to see - there's cars parked all along here. It's a silly crossing - you cant see them approaching.

"It's just something that registers all of a sudden. There's a crossing - I saw the car coming.”

Neighbour Elizabeth Robins said the crossing was dangerous.

"I don't let the children cross here,” Ms Robins said.

"Even this morning a police car and four cars went through, and (daughter) Molly says, 'Mum don't scream', because I yell at a car every time.

"Drivers can't even see its a crossing.”

The woman was taken to hospital with what is believed to be severe leg injuries.

