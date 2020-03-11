Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The incident happened about 7.50am. Picture: Jerad Williams
The incident happened about 7.50am. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Elderly woman dies after being struck by car at Tugun

by Luke Mortimer and Emily Halloran
11th Mar 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY Tugun woman, aged 94, has died after she was struck by a car while crossing the road.

Queensland Police are investigating the fatal incident which occurred on Boyd St at Tugun about 7.50am this morning - just two days after a 93-year-old Surfers Paradise woman was killed in a two-car crash at Surfers Paradise.

The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the car struck the elderly woman on Boyd St at Tugun this morning.
The Queensland Police Service Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the car struck the elderly woman on Boyd St at Tugun this morning.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the woman at Tugun, a 56-year-old NSW man, stopped and called emergency services for help.

Paramedics treated the 94-year-old woman at the scene for serious head injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11.30am.

The man behind the wheel of the car did not suffer physical injuries.

Police officers from the Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the Tugun incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward. Phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
car crash editors picks gold coast vehicle and pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning issued after confirmed case at library

        Warning issued after confirmed case at library

        Health A major Sunshine Coast library is closed for cleaning after a person with confirmed coronavirus attended last week.

        ELECTION: What Noosa’s Deputy wants to achieve

        premium_icon ELECTION: What Noosa’s Deputy wants to achieve

        News Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie on his concerns for our region

        Drunken drive leaves mobile barista with bitter outcome

        premium_icon Drunken drive leaves mobile barista with bitter outcome

        Crime Mobile coffee van owner busted driving over the legal limit

        Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        premium_icon Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        News Mayoral candidates go toe to toe on key issues for Coast voters