Registrations for the March 28 Noosa Council election closes tomorrow with 15 candidates officially nominated.
Council News

ELECTION: 15 council candidates officially nominate

Caitlin Zerafa
2nd Mar 2020 2:36 PM
Subscriber only

LESS than 24 hours before Local Government election nominations close, Noosa News can reveal only 15 Noosa Shire candidates out of 21 have officially registered.

The mayoral race looks to be a one-on-one battle between current Mayor Tony Wellington and candidate Clare Stewart, with both having registered for the upcoming March 28 election.

Meanwhile candidates Karen Cook-Langdon, Karen Finzel, Meghan Halverson, Alan Lander, Patrick Lloyd, Amelia Lorentson, Phillip Moran, Snezana Redford, Andrew Squires, Brain Stockwell, Yanni Van Zijl, Tom Wegener and Frank Wilkie have all nominated through the Electoral Commission Queensland as of 2pm today.

The remaining seven who, including Julien Cahn, Nathanael Ford, David Fletcher, Janet Kake, Joe Jurisevic, Jess Glasgow, have stated their intent to will have until midday tomorrow to nominate, with ballot papers to be drawn on Wednesday.

Pre-poll voting for the elections open on March 16 with election day to be held on March 28.

