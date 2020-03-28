ELECTION DAY LIVE: ECQ silent as vote count grinds to a halt

LIVE RESULTS:

8.50PM:

WHAT'S going on? That's the question journalists and councillors are asking as they wait for the numbers to drop.

No one has much of a clue.

Voting closed at 6pm, and candidates and journalists were told total results would start dropping from 7pm but two hours and 44 minutes after voting stopped there's only 0.28 per cent of the mayoral count showing on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

Frustrated candidates are as clueless as the media.

Questions put to the ECQ have still to be answered as the clock ticks closer to the 10pm close for the night.

8.05PM:

REPORTS coming in from the Pacific Paradise polling station have Mayor Mark Jamieson leading contender Chris Thompson by 594 votes to 354.

Official numbers have not been updated for the past 30 minutes and have only 0.28 per cent of the mayoral vote counted.

In Division 8 challenger Kathryn Hyman and Cr Jason O'Pray were reported to be neck and neck.

8.20PM:

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson. Patrick Woods

MAYOR Mark Jamieson has skipped to an early lead as the count kicks off tonight.

Early voting in Sunshine Coast Council elections had Mayor Mark Jamieson in a strong position after the first 641 votes had been counted.

NOOSA RESULTS CLICK HERE

Cr Jamieson held 55.52 per cent of the early count to Chris Thompson on 24.77 per cent and Michael Burgess on 12.3 per cent, after just 0.28 per cent of the total votes had been counted.

EARLIER:

THE day has arrived for the 2020 Local Government elections, with voters across the Sunshine Coast and Noosa yet to cast their ballots to hit polling booths around the region.

It looms as a crucial day for the region, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting hard.

Stay tuned as we bring you rolling coverage throughout the day, of an election day like no other, and later on, we'll keep you up to the minute as counting begins and results start to flow.

ROLLING COVERAGE:

6.30PM:

THE global mood might be bleak, but it didn't stop Mike McKinnon from doing his bit to deliver some comic relief.

The Mooloolaba-based Scuba World co-owner donned a full scuba diving kit and cast his vote at the Mooloolaba State School on Saturday afternoon.

Part coronavirus-protection, but mostly for the effect, Mr McKinnon said he hoped it might put a few smiles on faces.

"Obviously no-one's having much fun at the moment," he said.

"Everyone's doing the right thing and locked up indoors.

"I thought it might be a bit of humour for people."

PROTECTION: Shara Smith and Mike McKinnon out in safety mode in full scuba diving gear for their vote at Mooloolaba State School. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Mr McKinnon said like many, their business had suffered at the moment.

"Diving's something people do to get away from everyday lives," he said.

"It's just a good chance to get underwater and get away from it all."

He said they'd stopped all dive charters at present, until the situation improved.

Mr McKinnon said once it all passed, he thought people would have a new appreciation for living life, and expected a rebound in business.

"The winner out of all of this is obviously the environment," he said.

"It'll (break from tourism and pollution) be a good relief for all the marine life."

5PM:

MORE than 600,000 voters have had their say across Queensland already today ahead of the closure of polling booths at 6pm.

Electoral Commissioner Mr Pat Vidgen has praised Queenslanders for their participation.

"Early voting levels were also extraordinarily high, with 55 per cent of eligible voters choosing to pre-poll, or apply for a postal vote," he said.

"The vast majority of our community understands that local government is important, now more than ever. We have seen great cooperation from voters in helping today's election run smoothly."

Preliminary counting will take place following the close of polls, with results appearing on the ECQ website from around 7pm

YOUNG: Jack Barker voted for the youngest candidate when he cast his vote.

4PM:

Many voters at Mountain Creek Primary School have called the government's decision to open polling booths today "pathetic" with some saying people had stayed home and "rather cop the fine".

The Mountain Creek-based polling station was significantly quieter than in previous years with candidates prohibited from handing out flyers at the front and voters dropping in sporadically.

Lines were marked on the ground in a bid to space people waiting in queues out and election commission workers offered hand sanitiser to residents who turned up to vote.

But ratepayers, such as Michael Bradley, said the efforts were "pathetic".

"No one is wearing face masks and everyone is still touching the same box. It's pathetic," he said.

"This (the polling booth) should've been closed. Every international person entering this country should've been quarantined."

TURN OUT: Voters rock up at Mountain Creek State School to have their say.

Covid-19 didn't stop 37-year-old Alexandra Headland resident Kim Harvey from voting today.

But he said he still took precautions while others had refused to vote today.

"I had a lot of friends saying they're not going to vote at all," he said. "They'd just cop the fine.

"I held the pencil with my shirt," he said.

The school is located in Division 6, which takes in Mountain Creek, Sippy Downs and Buderim.

The Division is being contested by incumbent Christian Dickson, university student Siobhan Gosper and Sippy Downs resident Wayne Holly.

Construction worker Jack Barker, 21, of Mountain Creek, said his vote went to a candidate he thought best represented his values.

"I heard there was a young girl going, so I just voted for her," he said.

"She probably knows a bit more what's going on. The others are getting too old."

Voters queue at the Maroochydore Neighbourhood Centre for the Sunshine Coast Council election. Stuart Cumming

3PM:

BREAKING two weeks of self-isolation didn't seem like the best idea to lifelong Sunshine Coast resident Dureyce Moore but he went along with it anyway.

The 21-year-old concrete labourer lined up in a patient and well-spaced queue at Maroochydore Neighbourhood Centre on Saturday afternoon to cast his vote.

He was undecided on his preferred Division 4 and mayoral candidates and was going to make up his mind once inside the polling booth.

"I don't know who the people are," Mr Moore said.

He was more worried about the potential spread of coronavirus.

"It (the election) is stupid.

"I'm not worried for myself but other people who have autoimmune diseases."

Maroochydore resident Dureyce Moore queues at the Maroochydore Neighbourhood Centre to cast his vote in the Sunshine Coast Council election. Stuart Cumming

Meanwhile, Alexandra Headland resident Michael Skinner said he thought it was important for the election to go ahead.

"I don't think it (postponement) is necessary provided people follow protocols," Mr Skinner said.

"I see people waiting in line and keeping their distance.

"I think it shows people are taking the situation seriously."

He had "pretty much" made up his mind on which Division 4 candidate he would be backing but was not willing to reveal his choice.

"For mayor I'm a little bit undecided.

"I'd like to see to see a little more focus on the basics of council."

QUIET MORNING: Voters trickled in at Buderim booths today. Nadja Fleet

Alexandra Headland couple Jackson Bowley, 27 and Rene Hill, 22, were united in their disapointment the election went ahead despite the risk of coronavirus spreading.

They said they had done their best to self-isolate, only going out for food and work.

The were also united in their lack of candidate knowledge.

"I don't know who the mayor is," Ms Hill said.

"I don't know anything about any of them," Mr Bowley said.

1.40PM:

IF MUDJIMBA was the Sleepy Hollow of polling places this morning, near neighbour Pacific Paradise was Brisvegas lite.

The car park at the state school was as busy as its going to be for quite some time, although Electoral Commission Queensland's attempts to keep the economy running probably accounted for many of those.

"It's quiet," carpenter and joiner Keith Lindsay said of the scene inside the polling place.

"We need to get some common sense instead of being in panic mode. The world's gone mad.

"I know it's a crisis."

Keith declined to share who he had voted for in Division 8 or for the mayoralty but did let us in on his biggest concern.

His mobile phone with all his family photos in it was on the blink with the battery no longer charging and he remained unsure if he could find someone to fix it.

At Coolum State School Chris Platzer of Mount Coolum was delighted with the way the ECQ had organised for an expected mass turnout that has not eventuated.

She said no-one was in the polling place when she went into vote other than election workers.

"It made it very easy, I brought my own pen," she said. "I really did want to vote today to stop Sekisui. The Electoral Commission has done a fantastic job."

A massive postal and pre-poll vote explains to an extent the low numbers today, but there's an element of "lock-it-down, how dare they" out there that clearly has not resonated with the home handy man that resides in all of us.

The economy may be shutting down but cars still lined up from Cricks to the entrance on Dalton Drive to get into Bunnings.

1.10PM:

There were no queues at Buderim Mountain State School this morning.

Voters, some wearing face masks and gloves and even bringing their own ball pens, seemed conscious to keep the distance from each other.

Others used the opportunity to walk their dogs and get out of the house.

"It's just nice to get out," Buderim resident Keith Bell said.

Friendly workers in purple information aprons offered hand sanitiser to visitors entering the voting hall and made sure people were being spaced out at the booths.

QUIET MORNING: Voters trickled in at Buderim booths today. Nadja Fleet

Most voters the Sunshine Coast Daily spoke to weren't deterred by the coronavirus crisis which has thrown the world into turmoil.

"We had some tribulations for the obvious reasons," Mr Bell said.

"But we've been reassured that it would be safe," his partner Cherry Bell said.

Fellow Buderim couple Peter and Jenny Wark cut short their interstate holiday after the virus hit.

The pair decided to vote today because they knew people would be offered hand sanitiser and would be spread out.

They said they noticed a difference to previous voting years.

"It's quieter and more spread out," Mr Wark said.

Health worker Belinda, who wished to be only known by her first name, said she felt comfortable to vote today but said it was a "crazy situation".

"It is strange to keep the distance," she said.

But she said: "The government has done everything they can."

SIGN: One voter made their feelings known about Division 7 incumbent Ted Hungerford. Nadja Fleet

Candidates were prohibited from handing out how-to-vote cards and attempting any last minute pitches to voters at entrances of polling booths today.

But one campaigner got around the ban by setting up a silver Toyota Landcruiser outside the Buderim school with a handwritten sign on its roof saying: "Leave Ted's (Hungerford) box blank".

Mr Wark had this prediction for the election result:

"The mayor is going to get back in," he said. "He's done a reasonable job and has a track record."

12.45PM:

THE legwork appears to have paid off for Brady Sullivan, at least with one Pelican Waters couple wanting him to represent Division 2 in the next Sunshine Coast Council.

Retirees Michael and Lynne Burke were at Caloundra City Private School on Saturday to cast their vote.

Mr Burke said he was impressed when a man, who he assumed was Mr Sullivan's father, came to his door.

"He had a chat with me as he was delivering his (Brady's) literature," Mr Burke said.

Doorknocking has been at core of Mr Sullivan's campaign, which he launched 12 months ago and before any of his fellow contenders.

Mrs Burke said she liked Mr Sullivan's "freshness".

"He's fresh looking," Mrs Burke said.

It brought a laugh from her husband.

"You can tell she has been married for 46 years," he said.

Michael and Lynne Burke have backed incumbent Mayor Mark Jamieson. Sunshine Coast Council

From a mayoral perspective the couple, who have lived on the Coast for 24 years, backed the same candidate.

"That (Mark) Jamieson has done a wonderful job," Mrs Burke said.

Mr Burke said he wanted "more of the same" when it came to the council.

"I think the guys who have been running it for a while now have been doing a good job," Mr Burke said.

He noted the changes he had seen on the Coast in his time and how new projects kept being announced.

"They (residents) need to realise these guys put in a lot of work to achieve these things for the community."

Meanwhile, Caloundra resident Nick James, 22, said he wrote a friend's name on the ballot paper and ticked a box he drew beside it.

"They're just going to throw my vote out," Mr James said.

He said he didn't care about local, state or federal politics and guessed most of his friends took a similar view.

"They probably voted for me," he said.

"Later in life I might take it seriously."

He said the election should have been postponed due to the risk of coronavirus transmission.

"I brought my own pencil from home. I didn't want to touch anything," Mr James said.

Polling at Woombye State School. ECQ volunteer Deanne Dow administers hand sanitiser. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily john mccutcheon

MIDDAY:

HINTERLAND voters are receiving a mandatory pump of hand sanitiser as those left to vote descend on polling booths.

Voters in Woombye had lined up from the hall to the driveway at Woombye State School early this morning, and Electoral Commission Queensland volunteer Deaane Dow said voters had been quiet and well-mannered.

The focus on hygiene has been a common theme across the region today, with face masks appearing at booths and many bringing their own pencils to mark the boxes.

11AM:

COOLUM roundabout and outcry over the Sekisui House Yaroomba Beach development standout as major focus points among voters in the Sunshine Coast Council Division 9 electorate.

Voter numbers were down at Coolum State School this morning with people coming in dribs and drabs, clearly a result of pre-polling success and the coronavirus pandemic.

Hand sanitisers were out in force, handrails continuously wiped down with everyone maintaining the recommended 1.5 metre distances.

For Division 9, there will be a new community representative with five candidates to take over from the retiring Steve Robinson.

Vying for the position are Daniel Bryar (Greens), Angela Dunbavan, Bruce Dunne, Daren Edwards and Maria Suarez.

Coolum resident and local banker Mark Gielis said the "chaotic" Coolum roundabout was the biggest issue for the electorate and overall, he wanted to attract more visitors.

"In the morning especially, you can't get out with battling school traffic, no one can," Mr Gielis said.

"Around 8am it's a nightmare and dangerous for the students.

"I know Ninderry MP Dan Purdie is passionate about it. It just needs to be fixed.

INCENSED: Polling booth at Hungerford Hall in Nambour. Joy Willis. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily john mccutcheon

"I'd also like to see more events in Coolum, the kite festival was good, we just need more visitors spending money in town."

Mr Gielis said he had planned to vote for Mr Edwards but following the Sunshine Coast Daily's You Decide forum, he changed to Mr Bryar.

Fellow resident Sue Tendyke called for a slip lane at the roundabout to solve the "insane" congestion problems.

Her friend Willy Hendriks said she loved Coolum but said it was "ridiculous" they had to vote in the current climate. Neither would disclose their vote.

Coolum Beach resident Derek Story would only disclose Chris Thompson as his mayor preference but said the Sekisui decision was a "massive" disappointment.

"How can you have a council going so strongly against a community and ratepayers like that, it was ugly," Mr Story said.

"I want to see more transparency too."

Mitch Story said it was his wish that the Sunshine Coast remained as is and stopped becoming more like the Gold Coast.

The environment was at the forefront of his vote.

9.55AM:

GOLDEN Beach State School has not been its usual election day self.

The steady stream of voters expected by Electoral Commission Queensland workers was barely a trickle.

One worker at the school, which was a polling booth for Division 1 and Division 2, told the Daily voter turnout had been far lower than usual.

VOTERS RAGE: Fury at booths over health versus hip pocket choice

Golden Beach mum Christine Sheed, 43, and her son Andrew, 23, were among those who did turn out.

Mrs Sheed said she was not surprised by the lack of voters.

"I've looked at the numbers who have voted online and done postal votes and it's a huge number of people," Mrs Sheed said.

Her son said the election should have been postponed to minimise the risk of coronavirus being spread at polling booths.

Mrs Sheed agreed but said she thought workers had done everything they could to cut down the risk.

She appreciated that, especially considering her role as a nurse at a Sunshine Coast hospital.

"It's quite stressful to see everything that is going on.

"I hope everyone does everything they need to do today to keep safe."

They both said they felt they didn't have enough information to make an informed vote.

"I went in there and shrugged and went 'I know this name'," Mrs Sheed said.

She said when it came to her mayoral choice, it was a case of "better the devil you know".

An electoral commission worker takes a seat while waiting for election day voters to arrive at Golden Beach State School. Stuart Cumming

She said she was generally happy with the way the Sunshine Coast was going.

"Also… a bit of stability is not a bad thing."

Meanwhile, new Golden Beach resident Stacey Morris said she was surprised by the low voter turnout.

"I thought I was going to be lining up 2m apart," Mrs Morris said.

But she instead walked straight in.

She and her family arrived on the Sunshine Coast only a few months ago and are moving again, to Buderim, today.

She said she cast a blank vote because she hadn't yet had the time to get a full understanding of election issues and candidates.

"I'm not going to do a vote for someone I don't know.

"I like to put a lot more thought into it."

She said she always did a lot of research before state and federal elections and between full time work, moving house and family commitments she hadn't had time to do that.

NORTH OF THE RIVER:

YOU could argue Mudjimba has been in self-isolation for years, a situation only in recent times disrupted at the beach by south-of-the-river weekend overflow and the herds of dog walkers.

With High Tide weekend sessions and the boardwalk deck declared no-go zones and the townies staying at home the place has pivoted seamlessly back in time to the early 2000s or late 90s.

No one's complaining.

SIGNS: Kathryn Hyman's signs in prominent position in Division 8. Bill Hoffman

The long-mourned closure of the bar at the Mudjimba RSL though had left polling days at the community hall just up the street as an irregular gathering place.

No so today. At 9am despite ECQ officers claiming there had been a steady stream of voters through already, there was no sign of more than a trickle at best.

Election day workers outnumbered voters by b a factor of about 10 to one, the process was sterile, devoid of the usual chitchat and done in a blink.

Perhaps understandable given around two thirds of those eligible to do so had caste their vote for Sunshine Coast elections before polling day.

Division 8 challenger Kathryn Hyman outnumbered and out positioned incumbent Jason O'Pray in the election sign stakes but, that aside, there was no mood to read or vibe to pick up on polling day in Sleepy Hollow.

8.50AM:

CALOUNDRA MP Mark McArdle is at CCSA Hall in Nutley St, Caloundra, this morning turning away would be election day voters.

He said the hall had been closed as a part of the Federal Government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

CCSA Hall in Caloundra is closed this morning. Stuart Cumming

"On Tuesday night the National Cabinet ordered that all community halls had to be closed and no exemptions were given for that," Mr McArdle said.

"Despite trying to ascertain whether this particular hall did qualify for an exemption under a different category, that could not be established therefore the hall can not be used as a polling booth this Saturday."

He said he had been at the hall since about 7am breaking the news to people as they turned up to vote.

It was unclear whether the Caloundra Community Centre in Queen St remained open, but it was understood voters could still cast their ballots at the Golden Beach State School in Gregory St, Golden Beach.