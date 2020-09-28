Election forums locked in as candidates prepare for battle

Coast residents will have the chance to get to know the candidates vying to represent them in State Parliament as the Daily hosts a series of debates next month.

The debates include virtual forums, one in Caloundra and Glass House, and a face-to-face town hall in Noosa.

All three debates, hosted by editor Nadja Fleet, will be live streamed on sunshinecoastdaily.com.au.

Readers are encouraged to submit their questions.

The initiative is part of the Courier-Mail’s attempt to cover more than 40 seats across the state – including the 10 marginal electorates expected to decide the election – will get to the core of the issues that will most influence voters.

Debates in Maryborough and Hervey Bay today will kick off the series, which we are delivering in partnership with Sky News.

Wallace rails for his top Federal Budget priority

HAVE YOUR SAY: Submit your letter to the editor

Courier-Mail editor Chris Jones said it was vital for voters to be armed with the knowledge they need on their local candidates ahead of the October 31 poll.

“Elections are never just about the two leaders,” he said.

“It is important for voters to have the chance to get to know the people who want to represent them as their MPs.

“These debates will help inform voters of not only what the key issues are in their electorate, but where each of the candidates stand on those issues.”

Both major parties will have a lot on the line as they battle it out to win the first ever fixed four-year term in Queensland’s history.

The election comes amid a COVID-induced recession, with issues such as jobs, infrastructure and community safety expected to be at the top of the agenda across the state.

A YouGov poll conducted in June showed the LNP was leading Labor 52 per cent to 48 per cent on a two-party preferred basis. Internal party polling since has indicated that is still the case.

‘Lazy’ State pollies need to step up for Coast: mayor

Despite the high stakes, Labor has so far only committed to debates in the 10 most marginal seats – Barron River, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Whitsunday, Keppel, Pumicestone, Aspley, South Brisbane, Redlands and Gaven – and 10 of the other 30 virtual debates.

In conjunction with hosting the candidate forums, “Gleeso” will be providing insight and analysis for Sky News during the week – as well as his regular newspaper columns.

Daily readers can submit questions to editorial@scnews.com.au.

SUNSHINE COAST DEBATES

Noosa, Monday, October 12, 7.30pm (venue TBC)

Caloundra, Tuesday, October 13, 7.30pm (view live on sunshinecoastdaily.com.au)

Glass House, Thursday, October 15, 7.30pm (view live on sunshinecoastdaily.com.au)