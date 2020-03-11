ELECTION: What Noosa’s Deputy wants to achieve

MAKING Noosa a more resilient community is one of the aims of Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie if residents select him as one of their six councillors on March 28.

Cr Wilkie pledged to respect and work with residents’ choice of candidates and the council’s professional staff to continue delivering the best standard of services possible within the budget of a relatively small council.

“Despite keeping rates rises down to CPI and continually paying down inherited debt, Noosa Council has been able to provide an enviable standard of services and facilities for our community,” Cr Wilkie said

“This focus on having a strong financial base has also enabled major social, economic and environmental projects that have left Noosa in a better state for future generations. It’s a testament to council’s professional staff and the value of partnering with the community and other levels of government.

“This includes projects such as at Johns Landing, where men, women and children living under canvas and tin were found homes and the land is now being rehabilitated. ‘’

“Students from across the region are being trained in coding, robotics and drone technology at the new Peregian Digital Hub which is creating new jobs through a support network of IT experts.”

“The joint purchase of 2400 hectares of Yurol-Ringtail forestry land for National Park has secured a wildlife corridor from Tewantin to Pomona. The planned restoration of oyster reefs will improve Noosa River’s water quality and biodiversity.”

Cr Wilkie said the new Noosa Heads boardwalk was well-used and loved and the upgraded Noosaville Library and North Shore Camping grounds were enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

“Looking ahead, preparing for the extremes of climate change will be a focus as will be the new planning scheme which removes the need for Impact Assessable planning applications for a range of new businesses, especially home-based,” he said.

“The recent fires have shown our communities are at higher risk. Indigenous and hi-tech knowledge is being incorporated into broader fire management systems to ensure authorities are better able to protect people and property.”

“It’s also important to continue partnering with industry and community groups including Tourism Noosa to address Noosa’s success as a tourism destination and preserve our shire as a great place to live and visit.”