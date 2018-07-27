Electric buses inevitable

CHINA has more than 300,000 on its roads.

Adelaide started a trial in 2013 - and cities from London to Auckland have committed to their adoption.

Electric buses are an inevitability - it's only a matter of when.

Noosa hopes to be an early beneficiary of the revolutionary transport solution that cuts emissions and fuel use - not to mention noise pollution - but much of the trialling is in cities.

That has not stopped Noosa Council getting the thinking going on electric bus despite an early stumble and, while cynics might criticise its idealism, the council has already been advised a working model here could be a valuable template for other, similarly sized regions like Byron Bay with similar problems.

"We are looking at an integrated strategy that could be used by others, linking buses and e-bikes,” council infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said.

"We have looked at transport and traffic at peak hours but they're different here: It's weekends and holidays.”

The proposed e-Noosa transport system is not a replacement for the Noosa shire system, it's to ease congestion in the hardest places by giving commuters an option away from having to drive a car into them.

Mr Billingham acknowledged when the council first looked at an e-bus fleet "we were a little bit ahead of the curve”.

"Now [buses in Australia] comply with Australian standards,” he said.

One drawback to a fleet of electric buses is where to store and charge them.

"The problem is the [current] Translink bus depot is at the Sunshine Coast; there's dead-running time, so we need to set up a satellite here,” Mr Billingham said.

"We are talking to Translink and Sunbus.

"Sunbus is owned by Transport Australia Group, which actually manufactures electric buses already operating in South Australia.

"And they want to construct in them in Queensland.

"So we put up our hands for a trial - but not just electric buses, as that won't change hearts and minds.”

The e-Noosa strategy is integrated, using e-bikes in a share system, with park-and-ride hubs near Noosa Civic and the Junction, he said.

But it's one thing to supply buses. It's another to get people to trust the service, and start to use it.

"We have to provide better signage, so we are looking at an app system, which will tell where parking is and isn't, and guide you to park-and-ride locations,” Mr Billingham said.

"But importantly it will tell how far away buses are, in real-time displays so people aren't guessing what 'a 626' means.

"Who reads the fine print [on timetables]?

"We need to make it simple for locals and visitors alike, where a sign says 'the next bus to the beach is in three minutes'.”

Next Friday: e-Noosa infrastructure.