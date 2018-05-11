Electric push for commuter trial

BIKE PUSH: Vivien Griffin wants to see an electric bike commuter trial in Noosa.

TOMORROW'S milestone electric vehicle expo in Noosa could be the catalyst for an electric bike commuter trial that could go a long way to solving local congestion.

Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo co-ordinator Vivien Griffin said Transport Minister Mark Bailey was to officially open the major green transport push at the Tigers Aussie rules ground at Noosaville from 10am-2pm.

"This is really a great opportunity for Noosa to strut its stuff and to say we take sustainability seriously,” Ms Griffin said.

"My personal goal with the minister is to interest in him in an electric bike commuter trial here.

"There's been a research project in Perth where commuters were supplied with electric bikes and they replaced over 50 per cent of their vehicle journeys.

"It's not just about carbon emissions, it's about congestion, so if we can get those cars off the road and commuters using the bikes to get to work it's going to also help the council in deferring its capital works programs and spending millions of dollars on new roundabouts.”

Ms Griffin said she rode an electric bike and "I get upover Noosa Hill no problems at all”.

"We have some interesting options for Noosa to start thinking about how Noosa feels about congestion,” she said.

Ms Griffin said locals had to start thinking about replacing their internal combustion engine vehicles and tradies would be able to see some available electric work vans.

Ms Griffin said currently Noosa households have 1.8cars on average.

"If we can get that down to one car per household it would make a huge difference,” she said.

"This (expo) is certainly a first on the Sunshine Coast and we think in Southeast Queensland.

"It's part of the work being done by Zero Emission Noosa - our goal is zero emissions by 2026.

"The transport emissions of residents only, not counting tourism, make up 30 per cent of our emissions.”

Ms Griffin said this was a great opportunity for people to try out electric bikes.

She said there were three-wheeled trike bikes and "beautifully designed retro bikes”.

Counting private vehicle owners, there should be more than 60 exhibitors.