Electric workhorses to hit Noosa Expo

THE Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo will be the first in Australia to showcase two innovative three-wheel electric delivery mopeds from e-Motion Concepts.

"We are delighted that eMC founder Wolfgang Roffman has chosen our event to reveal their next offering on to the Australian EV market,” expo co-ordinator Vivien Griffin said.

"The world of EVs is no longer the exclusive province of Teslas and other high-end vehicles.

"We will be showcasing the enormous diversity of electric vehicles, from cars in more affordable price brackets, bikes, scooters and now these practical three-wheel delivery mopeds.

"These vehicles are designed for the transport of goods in urban environments, and eMC is the exclusive importer, distributor and service agent for the vehicles.

"You will find both the CT-Cargo and the CT-Cube on show, and be able to talk with Wolfgang about their possibilities.

"Last year Wolfgang brought the three-wheeled Z-Bee to the expo, and this attracted huge interest. I am sure these new models will garner similar interest from event patrons.”

Mr Roffmann said the CT-KARGO and the CT-KUBE were perfectly suited to urban transport solutions.

"Known as the 'first and last mile', the Smart Electric Vehicles are designed to have a low environmental impact and a smaller footprint than traditional petrol vehicles, making transport movement more efficient, and also less impactful on the city environment.”

Powered by high quality motors and fuelled by lithium batteries, with a range of up to 110km per charge and a top speed of 50km/h and together with a width of 1m and 0.8m respectively, they are perfect for inner city last mile deliveries.

The Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo is being held at the Noosa Aussie Rules Grounds, Weyba Rd, Noosaville on Saturday, June 22, 10-2pm. Entry is free and the event is supported by a Noosa Council grant. Find further information at www. noosaevexpo.com.