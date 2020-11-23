Eleventh hour plea to save family pet from death sentence

Kara Chaplin with Sarge in the council pound, where he is under an order to be destroyed.

Kara Chaplin with Sarge in the council pound, where he is under an order to be destroyed.

Thousands of supporters have signed an online petition to help save Sarge, a much-loved family pet declared a dangerous dog by the Sunshine Coast Council and ordered to be destroyed.

Owner Kara Chaplin, whose bid to have the Supreme Court overturn the death sentence failed on Friday, has told her many supporters on Facebook that she has not given up on saving her staffy cross.

The Cooroy Mountain woman is hoping for an 11th hour stay of the euthanasia order, believed to be for midday on Monday, and is urgently trying to contact the Sunshine Coast Council’s new CEO Emma Thomas.

Savage Sunshine Beach dog attack

Dog owner barking mad at lack of patrols

More than 5700 people have signed the plea to save Sarge.

“Please know we have not given up,” Ms Chaplin posted.

“We are working hard behind the scenes and have a lot of incredible support and people doing whatever they can to help.

“No matter what happens Sarge is so lucky to have so many people fighting so hard for him. Sarge is being treated like a monster that he isn’t.”

Ms Chaplin told the Sunshine Coast Daily she felt let down by the legal system in a “massive way”.

“Apparently it (the destruction order) is 12 o’clock today, we’re meant to be going in and saying goodbye at 10 o’clock,” she said.

Sarge at home in better days.

Ms Chaplin swill be taking in her children Alaya and Ryder, aged four and two, who are not allowed to pat him because “apparently he’s a risk to them”.

“We pray that someone is going to see a little bit of sense in this,” she said.

Ms Chaplin believes expert testimony from her family vet should have carried more weight with the courts, enough to give Sarge the benefit of the doubt.

“He said I need to be a voice for you and Sarge,” she said.

Before the Supreme Court refused to intervene, Ms Chaplin spoke of the personal toll her fight to save Sarge had taken on her.

“I am not coping, my anxiety is through the roof, I can’t eat, my head’s a mess,” she said.

Ms Chaplin and her family have a specially built enclosure in the Noosa Shire waiting for Sarge.

The dog was declared dangerous in 2016 after being involved in an incident where a small dog was killed.

“This declaration was imposed by Noosa Council with no objection from me as his owner,” Ms Chaplin said.

“There were no further incidents or problems at all when we lived in the Noosa Council area.

“We moved to Peregian Springs in January of 2018 and there was an incident where another person who was not Sarge’s owner took him out for a run while riding a bike.”

The bike rider failed to put a mandatory muzzle on Sarge and after he fell off the bike, Sarge and another dog had a confrontation which Ms Chaplin said resulted in no harm to either dog.

Ms Chaplin said Sunshine Coast Council eventually imposed a $900 fine for not wearing the muzzle.

A playful Sarge at home looking for love and affection.

In March last year she said a jammed garage door allowed Sarge to escape their property and get into a fight with a large dog, resulting in the other dog being injured.

Ms Chaplin said she paid more than $800 for the injured dog’s vet treatment, but Sarge was later seized by council and she was issued with a $3829 fine for failing to secure a dangerous dog.

“I have done everything I possibly could do to compensate for the incident and ensure nothing like this can ever happen again,” Ms Chaplin said.

“Now I have moved shires – back to Noosa, moved house, which is on land 32 acres out of town,” she said.

Ms Chaplin has built a 1.8m dog enclosure which she said met all the dangerous dog requirements. She has also erected a 2m-high fence around the house and has installed self-closing gates to help ensure her dog will not escape again.

Ms Chaplin turned to the Supreme Court bid after losing an appeal in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal after it was upheld there was an unacceptable risk of Sarge attacking again.

Ms Chaplin’s legal representative, Anne Greenaway of Lawyers for Companion Animals, said the decision was devastating.

“Kara Chaplin is one of the most dedicated, honest and committed animal owners I have met,” Ms Greenaway said.

Sunshine Coast Council has been contacted for comment.