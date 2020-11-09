Elite ironwoman set to shine after ‘magical’ elopement

As endorphin highs go, nothing can match eloping to Port Douglas with her sweetheart of nine years Tim Matters for unstoppable Noosa ironwoman Jordan Mercer.

"It was magic, nothing could have prepared me for how I actually felt on the day," Mercer said afterwards in Noosa as she prepared for her upcoming season.

"It was so very different, I'm glad we had that time.

"It's definitely a difficult year to have chosen to get married but we obviously didn't foresee what was going to happen."

Mercer said they had a wedding date selected for earlier in the year which they then postponed.

Tim Matters and champion ironwoman Jordan Mercer seal their marriage with a kiss.

"We had two cancellations. It was supposed to be a Sunny Coast wedding, but it was our decision to elope, we thought we'd go check out a different place in Queensland," she said.

She said there was a wedding party of 10 guests including their parents.

Proud father of the bride was her coach and ironman legend Darren Mercer.

"This was almost plan D for us, but it turned out to be quite magic," she said.

"We had some very understanding family and guests, just through that whole experience."

Mercer thanks her many wellwishers on Facebook after the ceremony.

"Life is short our love is precious and we didn't want to wait another second to be husband and wife-ing and partner for life-ing," she wrote.

"This beautiful man holds the pieces to complete my life puzzle and I am ready to make him feel like the luckiest human on earth, for the rest of our days.

"Here's to living our best lives."

The University off the Sunshine Coast trainee teacher today joked that having now signed the all important marriage papers, she could either choose to use her married name or retain the intimidatingly famous Mercer tag for competition in the upcoming Nutri-Grain ironman series.

And the honeymoon?

"We've put that on hold, it's just the way of the world at the moment," she said.

The new Mrs and Mr Mattters, as Jordan Mercer announced on Facebook.

"It was very busy timing, a few days after the wedding I was back home on a four-week teaching practice at a local school."

Mercer said she met Matters thanks to the Noosa Heads surf club, where he was rowing boats with his rugby mates in the football off season.

Marriage has done nothing to dim the competitive fires in Mercer as she aims for a serious tilt to get back to the top of her sport where she was before being plagued by injuries including a major foot injury.

"The thing for me is the Nutri-Grain competition that I'm really working for," she said.

She loves training with the Noosa youth squad as part of her mentoring role in the club.

"On my feet I'm definitely feeling the best that I have felt in a very long time," Mercer said.

"To have goals that are really achievable is just an incredible feeling.

"On a sporting note, it has been tougher than I've ever had it last few years.

"There's been positives that have come through some of that but at the same time it's really taken me to have break to kind of rebuild and remake."

Mercer said she definitely had plenty of close support from her new husband, her family and her club during these tough times.

And she could not be prouder that her former ironman champion dad was on Saturday night after he was inducted into the Australian lifesaving hall of fame.

"It's an honour that was long overdue," Mercer said.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club president Ross Fisher said he could not speak highly enough of the contributions both the Mercers made to the fabric of the club.