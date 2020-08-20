Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students from two warring private schools are believed to be behind a wild brawl that left one of the students with facial injuries and police investigating.
Students from two warring private schools are believed to be behind a wild brawl that left one of the students with facial injuries and police investigating.
Crime

Elite private schools at war as students brawl in park

by Antonia O’Flaherty
20th Aug 2020 2:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Students from two rival elite Brisbane private schools have gone to war in the suburbs, leaving one student injured and police investigating.

Senior students from St Joseph's Nudgee College and another elite private college were allegedly involved in a brawl in a Bulimba park on Saturday night.

FIGHT VIDEO: Schoolgirls brawl as teachers watch on

A St Joseph’s Nudge College student has been left with facial injuries after a fight in a suburban park with students from another private school. Picture: Glenn Hunt
A St Joseph’s Nudge College student has been left with facial injuries after a fight in a suburban park with students from another private school. Picture: Glenn Hunt

Police told The Courier-Mail the incident in Merry St, Bulimba, involved "a number of male teenagers" but could not confirm the exact number.

One of the teenagers involved, a 17-year-old from Nudgee College, suffered facial injuries.

After being hurt, he went to a nearby house and contacted police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no ambulances were called to the incident.

A St Joseph's Nudgee College spokeswoman said that the families were handling the matter privately so could not comment further.

A spokeswoman from the other college said they could not provide comment as it was not a school matter.

Police declined to provide further information as the investigation was going.

Anyone with information is urged to contract Crimestoppers or PoliceLink.

Originally published as Elite private schools at war as students brawl in park

assault schoolyard brawl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for men who robbed, assaulted brothers

        Premium Content Police search for men who robbed, assaulted brothers

        Crime Police are appealing for witnesses after two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa before a group of men stole their moped.

        What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Premium Content What Queenslanders are buying during COVID crisis

        Smarter Shopping Queensland consumers ‘shopping with purpose'

        Drink driver busted taking mates on late-night Maccas run

        Premium Content Drink driver busted taking mates on late-night Maccas run

        Crime High-range drink driver on search for fast food was busted by police

        Morcombes step up fight for public sex offender list

        Premium Content Morcombes step up fight for public sex offender list

        Crime Bruce Morcombe frustrated by delay to progress sex offender register