Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two staffers stood down from a prestigious school will never teach there again after a pants-off student exercise.
Two staffers stood down from a prestigious school will never teach there again after a pants-off student exercise.
News

Elite school bars teachers after pants-off scandal

by Jeremy Pierce
12th Nov 2020 2:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two teachers stood down from one of Queensland's most prestigious learning institutions after allegedly ordering students to remove their trousers during a field trip will not return to the school.

The teachers from The Southport School were stood down last month after allegations surfaced they had asked a group of Year nine boys to take off their pants during a team-building challenge on October 16.

The challenge was held in a dark room while one of the teachers watched on wearing night-vision goggles.

The task had been designed as a challenge for students to work together to find objects in the dark, with a teacher allegedly upping the ante by asking students to remove their pants as well as shoes and socks.

The Southport School. Picture: Richard Walker.
The Southport School. Picture: Richard Walker.

Parents later contacted the school to voice their disgust, sparking a full-blown investigation.

One of the teachers has since resigned, while the other will not have their contract renewed, the school has said.

In a statement, the school said the teachers 'will not be returning'.

It is understood the school hired a law firm to review the case, but they were advised there were no grounds to refer the matter to police.

However the investigation did find that the teachers had breached the school's expectations with respect to conduct.

In the statement, TSS headmaster Greg Wain, who last month described the incident as 'completely unacceptable' said he was supportive of the students' concerns.

"At TSS we aim to create an environment where our students are supported to ask questions and speak up if they have concerns, and I commend these students for doing so," he said.

Originally published as Elite school bars teachers after pants-off scandal

education

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council officers call for bodycam back-up

        Premium Content Council officers call for bodycam back-up

        Council News Noosa’s Council’s law enforcers are wearing body cameras to help when dealing with potentially high tension situations such as dog attacks and feuding neighbours.

        Young cop’s ‘relief’ as State Govt admits nude pic scandal

        Premium Content Young cop’s ‘relief’ as State Govt admits nude pic scandal

        News It took every bit of strength to speak out about her experience

        How COVID made Qld a haven for world’s super rich

        Premium Content How COVID made Qld a haven for world’s super rich

        News Why world’s richest people are investing, living in QLD

        Hail, storms before ‘unusual’ 40C+ heatwave blasts state

        Premium Content Hail, storms before ‘unusual’ 40C+ heatwave blasts state

        Weather Storms, possible hail for central Queensland before heatwave blasts state