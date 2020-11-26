Elite schoolboy league competitions expand

Australia's premier schoolboy rugby league competitions, the Langer Cup and Payne Cup, will expand from six to eight teams each in 2021.

The expansion of the schoolboy tournament was confirmed today by Andrew Peach, Queensland Secondary School rugby league chair.

"There is genuine excitement and a of positives,'' Peach said.

"Following the success of this year and the quality of games, we were keen to build on that success and reward schools who have been knocking on the door.''

Seven teams have automatically qualified in the Langer Cup for next season - Marsden SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, St Mary's College, Ipswich SHS, Wavell SHS, Keebra Park SHS and Coombabah SHS.

Phil Hall Cup; Kirwan State High School Vs Palm Beach Currumbin State High at Townsville JRL. Harley Taylor. Picture: Alix Sweeney

This will leave Mabel Park SHS, Redcliffe SHS, Forest Lake SHS and Alexandra Hills SHS vying one position.

The four schools will playoff for the vacancy in term 2 of school next year, with the Langer Cup scheduled to start on June 1.

"The Payne Cup will also go to an eight team competition,'' Peach said.

The six schools confirmed for Payne Cup in 2021 were champions Kirwan SHS, Ignatius Park College, St Patrick's Mackay, Mackay SHS, Cathedral College and St Brendan's Yeppoon.

Peach said nominations for the two vacate Payne Cup slots closed next week.

Palm Beach Currumbin State High’s Thomas Weaver. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"We will wait until we have seen who has expressed interest,'' Peach said.

"We are proud through what has been a very difficult year that we have a competition that has grown. Not too many organisations would have grown through the COVID period like we have.

He said the success of rugby league programs at various schools, made possible due to the dedication of staff and parents, had enabled the competition to expand.

The Year 10 Walters Cup, Year 7 Brisbane Old Boys Trophy, Year 8 Renouf Cup and Year 9 Hancock Cup competitions will also be eight team competitions next year.

Originally published as Elite schoolboy league competitions expand