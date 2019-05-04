Elizabethan world set to visit Doonan

DOONAN is set to host a production of Elizabethan proportion at this year's Anywhere Theatre Festival.

InsideOutside artistic director Angela Witcher met director and Sunshine Coast resident Antonio Peluso at an Anywhere Theatre event last year and discovered a common love of Shakespeare.

In Ms Witcher's case this extends as far as having a Masters in Shakespeare from the University of Birmingham.

From there, Remembering Shakespeare was born and soon emerging actors with a love of the Bard's work joined the project.

Ms Witcher plays Tabitha, a woman suffering from rapid onset dementia.

"It's a huge challenge creating a character who is not only older than me but also suffering from this terrible disease which is on the rise. But the connection with Shakespeare softens the hard edges and makes it somehow relatable,” she said.

The play centres around Tabitha, with other performers delivering Shakespearean monologues and scenes that depict stories from her life using the original language, dance, physical theatre and even comic relief.

Both Ms Witcher and Mr Peluso work in the aged care industry and believe the power of theatre and language can have a positive effect on people with dementia.

"I see people deteriorating on a daily basis and often feel so helpless but if you can identify a coping mechanism it can bring comfort, familiarity and help reduce the feeling of isolation,” Mr Peluso said.

Remembering Shakespeare will be performed on May 11 at 7pm and May 12 at 12.30pm at a private Doonan residence; more information will be given to ticket holders.

Tickets: anywhere.is/ listings/remembering-

shakespeare-doonan.

"Performing in people's homes adds a new dimension to the play,” Ms Witcher said.