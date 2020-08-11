Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Channel 9 has refused to confirm whether it will air new episodes of Ellen’s show, saying it will wait for an internal investigation to conclude.
Channel 9 has refused to confirm whether it will air new episodes of Ellen’s show, saying it will wait for an internal investigation to conclude.
TV

Ellen’s Aussie TV future in doubt

by Andrew Bucklow
11th Aug 2020 2:01 PM

The future of Ellen's talk show on Australian TV remains in doubt.

The show is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Warner Media after past and current employees made a series of shocking allegations about what went on behind the scenes of the daytime program.

The staffers described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation" and claimed there was widespread sexual misconduct among the top executives at the show.

Ellen is set to return to work for Season 18 of her talk show in September, but Channel 9 has refused to confirm whether or not it will air the new episodes.

"Do we have rights beyond this year? The answer to that is no," Nine programming director Hamish Turner told TV Tonight. "We'll wait to hear from Warner Brothers as to the results of their internal inquiry, because at the moment, they haven't even come forward with what the show is, or when it might go back into production."

Mr Turner added: "We're waiting to see what the US are doing and then obviously we'll need to negotiate rates.

"There's a lot to go under the bridge before we even get to that stage. We haven't got a clear picture yet."

Ellen DeGeneres was hosting episodes of her talk show from her home.
Ellen DeGeneres was hosting episodes of her talk show from her home.

Channel 9 is currently screening repeats from Season 17 at midday each weekday.

Originally published as Ellen's Aussie TV future in doubt

ellen degeneres

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Athlete no stranger to adversity in tough COVID fight

        Premium Content Athlete no stranger to adversity in tough COVID fight

        Business As one of Australia’s most durable elite athletes, Alex Watson is primed to survive the latest great test of his character: the COVID-19 business crisis.

        Body found on Bruce Hwy 100m from crashed motorbike

        Premium Content Body found on Bruce Hwy 100m from crashed motorbike

        News A man has died after a serious motorbike crash north of the Coast

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport Basketball, rugby league, soccer, water polo among huge line-up

        'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

        Premium Content 'Held him, kissed him': Firey mum first at son's fatal crash

        Health Mum's fears become reality after losing son to horror crash